Muller Corner Strawberry Peach & Apricot Yogurts 6 X 136G

yummy yoghurts
I have Muller Corner every day so dont need to say
just as i scored i love it
i loved them
Very tasty yogurts
Lovely creamy taste, you get bits of fruit in it very good value for money
Really worth trying this
I love all the different varieties and really enjoy them
Lovely taste,and good value for money. Alway's hav
I mix it with granola as a snack
Huge price increase of 33%! Only back down to regu
so disappointing.
So disappointed in the yogurt, excessively runny, I had difficulty keeping it on the spoon and ended up drinking it from the container. Definitely not for children as they could end up wearing it! I bought two packs and they have different expiry dates so I am hoping the consistency will be better in the second pack.