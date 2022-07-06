We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Muller Corner Strawberry Peach & Apricot Yogurts 6 X 136G

Muller Corner Strawberry Peach & Apricot Yogurts 6 X 136G
£ 3.00
£0.37/100g
Product Description

  • Creamy yogurt with strawberry compote on the side x 3 Creamy yogurt with peach & apricot compote on the side x 3
  • Müller Corner are the perfect combination of delicious thick and creamy yogurt with either a fruit compote, crunchy chocolate or granola! No artificial colours, preservatives or sweeteners and a source of protein, with a variety of delicious flavours for you and the family to enjoy, Müller Corner yogurts allow you the freedom to mix it your way.
  • Müller and Corner are registered trade marks of the Müller Group.
  • Delicious, Creamy Yogurt
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 816G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Best before see top of pack. Keep refrigerated.

Name and address

  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ,
  • UK.
  • Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
  • 8th Floor,
  • Block E Iveagh Court,

Return to

Net Contents

6 x 136g ℮

Information

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk), Peach (8%), Sugar, Water, Apricot (3%), Stabilisers: Pectins, Guar Gum, Stabilisers: Pectins, Guar Gum, Modified Maize Starch, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

  • Best before see top of pack. Keep refrigerated.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy466kJ (111kcal)
Fat3.9g
of which saturates2.5g
Carbohydrate13.9g
of which sugars13.4g
Protein4.3g
Salt0.17g
Calcium125mg (21% of NRV per pot)
NRV is Nutrient Reference Value-

Information

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk), Strawberries (10%), Water, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Stabilisers: Pectins, Guar Gum, Flavourings, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

  • Best before see top of pack. Keep refrigerated.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy440kJ (105kcal)
Fat3.9g
of which saturates2.5g
Carbohydrate12.4g
of which sugars11.9g
Protein4.3g
Salt0.17g
Calcium132mg (22% of NRV per pot)
NRV is Nutrient Reference Value-
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

18 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

yummy yoghurts

5 stars

yummy yoghurts

I have Muller Corner every day so dont need to say

5 stars

I have Muller Corner every day so dont need to say more

just as i scored i love it

5 stars

just as i scored i love it

i loved them

5 stars

i loved them

Very tasty yogurts

5 stars

Lovely creamy taste, you get bits of fruit in it very good value for money

Really worth trying this

5 stars

I love all the different varieties and really enjoy them

Lovely taste,and good value for money. Alway's hav

5 stars

Lovely taste,and good value for money. Alway's have a Yoghurt for a sweet.

I mix it with granola as a snack

5 stars

I mix it with granola as a snack

Huge price increase of 33%! Only back down to regu

1 stars

Huge price increase of 33%! Only back down to regular price if buying two packs which I won't be able to finish. As well as a reduction in size. Will not be purchasing these yogurts anymore.

so disappointing.

1 stars

So disappointed in the yogurt, excessively runny, I had difficulty keeping it on the spoon and ended up drinking it from the container. Definitely not for children as they could end up wearing it! I bought two packs and they have different expiry dates so I am hoping the consistency will be better in the second pack.

