Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons Chocolate Dessert 75G

Lovely and chocolate
Children love it and always ask for more
not vegetarian
Very smooth chocolatey mousse..
A lovely tasty chocolate mousse.. ideal light pudding..
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1176kJ/281kcal
Water, Milk Chocolate (30%) (Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings), Concentrated Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Palm Oil, Cream, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Modified Maize Starch, Emulsifier (E471), Pork Gelatine, Dried Whey (from Milk), Stabilisers (Pectin, E412), Dried Glucose Syrup, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Salt
Keep refrigeratedDo not freeze
75g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 75g pot
|Energy
|1176kJ/281kcal
|882kJ/211kcal
|Fat
|15.0g
|11.3g
|of which saturates
|8.4g
|6.3g
|Carbohydrate
|31.2g
|23.4g
|of which sugars
|28.0g
|21.0g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|0.9g
|Protein
|4.7g
|3.5g
|Salt
|0.13g
|0.10g
