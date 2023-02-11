We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Pantene Repair & Protect Hair Conditioner 490ml

1.3(3)
£4.30

£0.88/100ml

Pantene Repair & Protect Cond 490ml
YOUR DAILY MULTI-NUTRIENT FOR HAIR. Fuel hair with Pantene unique Pro-V blend with strengthening lipids + protective anti-oxidants. Pantene Pro-V Repair & Protect hair conditioner enriched with 2x the nutrients* penetrates to the core of the hair to replenish it from within. The intensive haircare treatment's formula helps to repair** damaged hair from roots to tips to give it healthy looking shine and smoothness. Visibly healthier hair in 1 use. 100% stronger, shiny and repaired. * vs. our conditioning shampoos, ** hair surface damage to smoothness
SUPERIOR CONDITIONING TREATMENT FORMULA: unique Pro-V blend with strengthening lipids + protective anti-oxidants. Now enriched with 2x the nutrientsHelps to repair damaged hair from roots to tips to give it healthy looking shine and smoothness. Visibly healthier hair in 1 use. 100% stronger, shiny and repairedHAIR TYPE: this Pantene hair conditioner is for weak and damaged hair0% mineral oils, 0% colourants and recyclable tubeHair product tested by the Swiss Vitamin Institute
Pack size: 490ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Cetyl Alcohol, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Glycerin, Stearyl Alcohol, Glutamic Acid, Bis-Aminopropyl Dimethicone, Parfum, Benzyl Alcohol, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, Panthenol, Panthenyl Ethyl Ether, Histidine, Hexyl Cinnamal

Net Contents

490ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Apply to the length of your hair and work your way up to the roots. Rinse out thoroughly. For best results, use with Repair & Protect shampoo and treatments.

