Heinz Tomato Sauce For Bolognese Cooking Sauce 350G
Product Description
- Bolognese
- The tomatoes in this jar are grown in Italian fields following Heinz best standards. We only use the best ingredients and over a century of tomato expertise. Nothing else. No additives, artificial flavours or gluten.
- At Heinz, we know all tomatoes by their names. The pasta sauce that comes out of this bottle is as good as the tomatoes that go into it. Ours are grown by farmers with generations of experience to enable us to create the most delicious sauce, mixed with perfectly matched ingredients with nothing artificial and no added sugar.
- Since 1869, Heinz has been the greatest tomato lover. Our creator, Henry Heinz, always said to improve the quality of a product on shelf, you need to improve the quality of the produce in the ground.
- This is the pasta sauce he would have loved to create. But he didn't.
- Yes, we've been tomato experts for more than 100 years.
- And no, we haven't made it before.
- Made with 100% natural ingredients
- No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Gluten Free
- 1 of your 5 a day per serving, when eaten as part of a balanced diet
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 350G
Information
Ingredients
Tomato (67%), Tomato Puree, Onion, Celery, Carrot, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sea Salt, White Wine Vinegar, Garlic, Apple Juice Concentrate, Basil, Laurel, Rosemary, Thyme, Black Pepper
Allergy Information
- Contains: Celery
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened refrigerate and use within 2 days.Best before end: see cap
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Lid. Recyclable
Net Contents
350g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g:
|Energy:
|206kJ / 49kcal
|Fat:
|2.1g
|of which Saturates:
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate:
|5.3g
|of which Sugars:
|4.3g
|Protein:
|1.6g
|Salt:
|0.79g
