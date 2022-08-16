Mcvitie's Mini Gingerbread Men 6X19g

Amazingly cute little gingerbread men. Super tasty
Amazingly cute little gingerbread men. Super tasty and plenty in the bag for a snack.
Kids favourite
Excellent product, handy sized bags great for lunchbox
Great non-chocolate snack
Perfect for a non chocolate picnic snack. A little pricier than I would like but it is a brand. Easy to have as a handy on the go snack for little one.
Brilliant flavour
My daughter is very fond of ginger flavoured food, but she particularly enjoys these mini gingerbread men. The individual bags are great to keep in your handbag for a tasty treat!