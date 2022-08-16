We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Mcvitie's Mini Gingerbread Men 6X19g

5(4)Write a review
£1.25
£1.10/100g

Product Description

  • Mini Ginger Biscuits
  • To find out how exercise and a balanced diet can help a healthy lifestyle, visit www.123healthybalance.com
  • These mini gingery gentlemen offer the perfect company at any occasion.
  • Small 19g snack packs make Mini Gingerbread Men the perfect treat for any occasion
  • McVitie's biscuits are Too Good Not to Share.
  • Only 88kcal per snack pack
  • Why not try some of the other Minis in the range...
  • Mini Milk Chocolate Digestives Fun Shapes & Mini Penguin Biscuits
  • ® Registered Trade Mark of United Biscuits (UK) Limited.

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Biscuit Manufacturers United Biscuits (UK) Limited, Hayes

  • 88 kcal 369kJ per 19g bag
  • No hydrogenated vegetable oil
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 114G

Information

Ingredients

Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Palm), Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Molasses, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Ground Ginger, Salt, Natural Ginger Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts, Milk, Soya. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Typical number of packs per multipack: 6

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • (UK): Freepost McVitie's.
  • (Outside UK):
  • P.O. Box 7249,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • LE65 2ZH,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm)
  • UK 0800 456 1372
  • Republic of Ireland 1800 409317
  • Mail:
  • (UK): Freepost McVitie's.
  • (Outside UK): McVitie's Consumer Services,
  • P.O. Box 7249,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • LE65 2ZH,
  • UK.

Net Contents

6 x 19g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Pack (19g)
Energy (kJ)1941369
(kcal)46288
Fat 16.9g3.2g
of which Saturates 7.9g1.5g
Carbohydrate 70.6g13.4g
of which Sugars 30.4g5.8g
Fibre 2.2g0.4g
Protein 5.7g1.1g
Salt 0.88g0.17g
Typical number of packs per multipack: 6--
4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Amazingly cute little gingerbread men. Super tasty

5 stars

Amazingly cute little gingerbread men. Super tasty and plenty in the bag for a snack.

Kids favourite

5 stars

Excellent product, handy sized bags great for lunchbox

Great non-chocolate snack

5 stars

Perfect for a non chocolate picnic snack. A little pricier than I would like but it is a brand. Easy to have as a handy on the go snack for little one.

Brilliant flavour

5 stars

My daughter is very fond of ginger flavoured food, but she particularly enjoys these mini gingerbread men. The individual bags are great to keep in your handbag for a tasty treat!

