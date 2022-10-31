Bluey Bubble Bath 300Ml
Product Description
- BLUEY BUBBLE BATH 300ML
- Bluey (word mark and character logos) are trade marks of Ludo Studio Pty Limited and are used under licence. Bluey logo © Ludo Studio Pty Limited 2018. Licensed by BBC Studios. BBC is a trade mark of the British Broadcasting Corporation and is used under licence. BBC logo © BBC 1996
- Pack size: 300ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Parfum, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, Limonene, Linalool, CI 42090
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for Use: Pour desired amount into warm running water to create lots of bubbles. For a fruity fresh shower, put a small amount onto your hand or sponge then massage onto wet skin. Rinse thoroughly.
Warnings
- AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES, SHOULD PRODUCT GET INTO EYES, RINSE WITH CLEAN WATER. IN THE UNLIKELY EVENT OF SKIN IRRITATION, PLEASE DISCONTINUE USE. WARNING! NOT SUITABLE FOR CHILDREN UNDER 36 MONTHS DUE TO SMALL PARTS. CHOKING HAZARD! NEVER LEAVE A CHILD UNATTENDED IN A BATH OR BATHROOM. THIS IS NOT A FOOD. DO NOT EAT.
- PLEASE RETAIN FOR FUTURE REFERENCE.
Name and address
- H&A,
- YO26 6RS,
- UK.
- BT27 6UH,
- NI.
Return to
- H&A,
- YO26 6RS,
- UK.
- BT27 6UH,
- NI.
- handa-uk.com
Lower age limit
3 Years
Net Contents
300ml ℮
Safety information
