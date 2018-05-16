We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Al'fez Moroccan Style Meatball Tagine Kit 370G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Al'fez Moroccan Style Meatball Tagine Kit 370G
£3.00
£0.81/100g

Product Description

  • Tagine Kit with a Spiced Tomato Sauce, Whole Spices and Couscous.
  • For more recipes visit us online at www.alfez.com
  • Many Moroccan dishes take their name from a tagine, the clay or cereamic vessel they were traditionally cooked in.
  • Al'Fez tagine meal kits have been developed with hob cooking in mind, so you don't need to own or use a tagine when using our kits.
  • 20 mins
  • Chilli rating - Medium - 2
  • Rich & Aromatic
  • Spiced tomato sauce with fluffy couscous
  • Just add meatballs
  • No Artificial Colours Flavours or Preservatives
  • Suitable for Vegetarians and Vegans
  • Pack size: 370G

Information

Ingredients

Tomato Sauce (66%) [Water, Tomato (18%), Onion, Sugar, Concentrated Tomato Paste (3%), Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Modified Maize Starch, Ground Spices, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Garlic Powder, Salt, Dried Coriander Leaf (0.1%)], Couscous (32%) (Wheat), Whole Spices (0.8%) (Cinnamon Stick, Cumin Seeds, Cloves)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Peanuts and Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a Cool, Dry Place. Once Opened, Use Immediately.

Preparation and Usage

  • Moroccan Style Meatballs
  • Shopping List:
  • 350g meatballs or vegetarian meatballs
  • Moroccan Style Meatballs
  • Method:
  • 1 Fry the whole spices in 1 tbsp of sunflower oil for 20 secs.
  • 2 Add the meatballs and fry until sealed.
  • 3 Add the sauce and simmer, stirring occasionally, for 12-15 mins or until the meatballs are cooked through.
  • 4 Whilst the sauce is simmering, empty the couscous into a bowl. Add 180ml of boiling water and stir well. Cover & leave to stand for 5 mins before fluffing up with a fork. For extra flavour, add 1 tbsp of olive oil and season to taste.
  • Share & Enjoy

Number of uses

2 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • THIS PRODUCT MUST BE COOKED.

Recycling info

Pouch. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle

Name and address

  • AB World Foods Ltd.,
  • Leigh,
  • WN7 5RS,
  • UK.
  • AB Foods Polska Sp. Z O.O.,
  • UL. Przemysłowa 2,

Return to

  • AB World Foods Ltd.,
  • Leigh,
  • WN7 5RS,
  • UK.
  • UK: 0800 0195 617
  • ROI: 0044 800 0195 617

Net Contents

370g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy800 kJ/ 190 kcal
Fat4.2 g
of which saturates0.3 g
Carbohydrate31 g
of which sugars7.2 g
Protein5.2 g
Salt0.37 g

Safety information

THIS PRODUCT MUST BE COOKED.

View all Middle Eastern

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here