Al'fez Moroccan Style Meatball Tagine Kit 370G

- Tagine Kit with a Spiced Tomato Sauce, Whole Spices and Couscous.
- Many Moroccan dishes take their name from a tagine, the clay or cereamic vessel they were traditionally cooked in.
- Al'Fez tagine meal kits have been developed with hob cooking in mind, so you don't need to own or use a tagine when using our kits.
- 20 mins
- Chilli rating - Medium - 2
- Rich & Aromatic
- Spiced tomato sauce with fluffy couscous
- Just add meatballs
- No Artificial Colours Flavours or Preservatives
- Suitable for Vegetarians and Vegans
- Pack size: 370G
Tomato Sauce (66%) [Water, Tomato (18%), Onion, Sugar, Concentrated Tomato Paste (3%), Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Modified Maize Starch, Ground Spices, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Garlic Powder, Salt, Dried Coriander Leaf (0.1%)], Couscous (32%) (Wheat), Whole Spices (0.8%) (Cinnamon Stick, Cumin Seeds, Cloves)
- May also contain Peanuts and Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Store in a Cool, Dry Place. Once Opened, Use Immediately.
- Moroccan Style Meatballs
- Shopping List:
- 350g meatballs or vegetarian meatballs
- Method:
- 1 Fry the whole spices in 1 tbsp of sunflower oil for 20 secs.
- 2 Add the meatballs and fry until sealed.
- 3 Add the sauce and simmer, stirring occasionally, for 12-15 mins or until the meatballs are cooked through.
- 4 Whilst the sauce is simmering, empty the couscous into a bowl. Add 180ml of boiling water and stir well. Cover & leave to stand for 5 mins before fluffing up with a fork. For extra flavour, add 1 tbsp of olive oil and season to taste.
- Share & Enjoy
2 Servings
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- THIS PRODUCT MUST BE COOKED.
Pouch. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
- AB World Foods Ltd.,
- Leigh,
- WN7 5RS,
- UK.
- AB Foods Polska Sp. Z O.O.,
- UL. Przemysłowa 2,
- UK: 0800 0195 617
- ROI: 0044 800 0195 617
370g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|800 kJ/ 190 kcal
|Fat
|4.2 g
|of which saturates
|0.3 g
|Carbohydrate
|31 g
|of which sugars
|7.2 g
|Protein
|5.2 g
|Salt
|0.37 g
THIS PRODUCT MUST BE COOKED.
