Product Description
- Himalayan Salt Lamp
- Place this Himalayan salt lamp anywhere around your home for a soothing and calming atmosphere.
- Place this Himalayan salt lamp anywhere around your home for a soothing and calming atmosphere.
- create a cosy ambience
- calming light
- relaxing atmosphere
Information
Preparation and Usage
- Simply plug in
Warnings
- THIS ITEM IS NOT A TOY
- FRAGILE HANDLE WITH CARE
- THIS ITEM IS HEAVY
- *Indoor use only
- *Remove all plastic packaging before use
- *Keep away from water
- *This item is not a toy
- *Keep out of reach of children and pets
- *Retaining clips to be held against the bulb holder to position the bulb holder within the base cavity of the rock
- *Ensure the base of bulb holder is fully inserted within the cavity
- *Ensure the wooden base is positioned in the centre of a flat stable surface
- *Ensure the cable is positioned in the wooden recess to ensure the wooden base is standing flat on the surface
- *Always switch off the electricity supply to the light and
- *Allow to cool before moving the lamp, changing the light bulb or cleaning
- *Wipe clean with a dry cloth.
- *Never use any abrasive materials as they may damage the finish.
- Bulb included E14 W15
- Ensure bulb does not exceed the maximum rating of the fitting.
- Dispose of old bulbs carefully.
- Never attempt to modify light fittings.
- Never leave light fittings without bulbs fitted.
- Always discourage children from playing near lighting.
- The external flexible cable or cord of this luminaire cannot be replaced
- if the cord is damaged, the luminaire shall be destroyed
Name and address
- Ustun House, Waddington Way, Rotherham S65 3SH
Importer address
- Ustun House, Waddington Way, Rotherham S65 3SH
Distributor address
- Ustun House, Waddington Way, Rotherham S65 3SH
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
Safety information
THIS ITEM IS NOT A TOY FRAGILE HANDLE WITH CARE THIS ITEM IS HEAVY *Indoor use only *Remove all plastic packaging before use *Keep away from water *This item is not a toy *Keep out of reach of children and pets *Retaining clips to be held against the bulb holder to position the bulb holder within the base cavity of the rock *Ensure the base of bulb holder is fully inserted within the cavity *Ensure the wooden base is positioned in the centre of a flat stable surface *Ensure the cable is positioned in the wooden recess to ensure the wooden base is standing flat on the surface *Always switch off the electricity supply to the light and *Allow to cool before moving the lamp, changing the light bulb or cleaning *Wipe clean with a dry cloth. *Never use any abrasive materials as they may damage the finish. Bulb included E14 W15 Ensure bulb does not exceed the maximum rating of the fitting. Dispose of old bulbs carefully. Never attempt to modify light fittings. Never leave light fittings without bulbs fitted. Always discourage children from playing near lighting. The external flexible cable or cord of this luminaire cannot be replaced if the cord is damaged, the luminaire shall be destroyed
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.