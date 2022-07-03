Bonne Maman Rhubarb Yogurt 4X125g

Easy on the palate!
These are my number one favourite at present,both creamy and fruity.
A delicious product
Good quality, smooth and creamy with right amount of sweetness. Served as a dessert so would prefer a slighly larger size but would be perfectly adequate as part of a breakfast menu.
From the garden and dairy to the fridge!!!!
I’m addicted I can’t start the day without my rhubarb yoghurt - fresh fruit and yoghurt mix what more could you want !
I ordered these rhubarb yoghurts as the muller 1s were out of stock. My husband and I really enjoyed them. The yogurt was creamy and the fruit in the bottom was lovely ,very tasty
Lovely thick creamy yogurt.
Delicious
As expected smooth and delicious
Yes very good, have it with my breakfast, or any time.
Taste Buds look out
A superb tasting product, high quality and excellent flavour. Dreams are created when eating the best in Yogurts
A delicious way to become healthier
We have enjoyed Bonne Maman jams and conserves for years. Now, my wife has undergone serious surgery and is advised to eat to put on weight – yogurt and fruit was recommended and we have been exploring a wide variety of products, not looking for low/no fats, but for high protein, full dairy foods to bring her back to health. This combined rich, creamy yogurt and deliciously tart rhubarb conserve is both enjoyable and very nourishing.
refreshing and creamy
was very tasty maybe a little too sweet but very refreshing. Had it as a snack at lunch time