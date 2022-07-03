We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bonne Maman Rhubarb Yogurt 4X125g

4.8(32)Write a review
£ 2.00
£0.40/100g

Product Description

  • Yoghurt with rhubarb preparation.
  • A yoghurt made with whole milk, on a bed of soft fruit compote. Bonne Maman selects the ripest fruits, preserving their very best taste.
  • Made with Whole Milk
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

Whole Milk Yoghurt 65%, Rhubarb Preparation 28% (Rhubarb 72%, Sugar, Corn Starch, Concentrated Lemon Juice), Sugar

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

For use by date: See top of the pack.Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Bonne Maman,
  • PO Box 5250,
  • Frome,
  • BA11 9BD.
Return to

  • Bonne Mamam products are made using timeless recipes and simple ingredients. If for any reason you are not totally satisfied with this product, please write to:
  • Or email info@bonnemaman.co.uk

Net Contents

4 x 125g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy437 kJ/104 kcal
Fat3.1 g
of which saturates1.9 g
Carbohydrates15.3 g
of which sugars14.6 g
Fibre0.7 g
Protein3.3 g
Salt0.1 g
32 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Easy on the palate!

5 stars

These are my number one favourite at present,both creamy and fruity.

A delicious product

4 stars

Good quality, smooth and creamy with right amount of sweetness. Served as a dessert so would prefer a slighly larger size but would be perfectly adequate as part of a breakfast menu.

From the garden and dairy to the fridge!!!!

5 stars

I’m addicted I can’t start the day without my rhubarb yoghurt - fresh fruit and yoghurt mix what more could you want !

I ordered these rhubarb yoghurts as the muller 1s

5 stars

I ordered these rhubarb yoghurts as the muller 1s were out of stock. My husband and I really enjoyed them. The yogurt was creamy and the fruit in the bottom was lovely ,very tasty

Lovely thick creamy yogurt.

5 stars

Lovely thick creamy yogurt.

Delicious

5 stars

As expected smooth and delicious

Yes very good, have it with my breakfast, or any t

4 stars

Yes very good, have it with my breakfast, or any time.

Taste Buds look out

5 stars

A superb tasting product, high quality and excellent flavour. Dreams are created when eating the best in Yogurts

A delicious way to become healthier

5 stars

We have enjoyed Bonne Maman jams and conserves for years. Now, my wife has undergone serious surgery and is advised to eat to put on weight – yogurt and fruit was recommended and we have been exploring a wide variety of products, not looking for low/no fats, but for high protein, full dairy foods to bring her back to health. This combined rich, creamy yogurt and deliciously tart rhubarb conserve is both enjoyable and very nourishing.

refreshing and creamy

4 stars

was very tasty maybe a little too sweet but very refreshing. Had it as a snack at lunch time

1-10 of 32 reviews

