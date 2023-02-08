We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Superfood Bakery Chocolate Cookie Mix 245G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Superfood Bakery Chocolate Cookie Mix 245G
£3.00
£12.24/kg

Product Description

  • Chocolate Cookie Mix
  • Get more ideas at www.superfoodbakery.co.uk
  • Our mission
  • We started Superfood Bakery because we wanted to find a healthier way to indulge; without any chemicals, hidden sugars and guilt. That's why we created a range of baking mixes made from real ingredients that you and your body will love. So now you can whip up a delicious stack of pancakes, a tin of brownies or a jar of cookies in less than 20 minutes!
  • Organic certification GB-ORG-4. EU/Non-EU agriculture. Made with 81% organic ingredients.
  • Organic Food Federation
  • Superfood Bakery is registered to Superbake Ltd
  • Organic
  • Baking mix with chocolate chips
  • Gluten free
  • Dairy free
  • Made with love in the UK
  • Vegan friendly
  • Pack size: 245G

Information

Ingredients

Brown Rice Flour*, Tapioca Flour*, Unrefined Cane Sugar*, Cocoa Powder*, Chocolate Chips (Cane Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavouring) 7%, Gluten-free Oats, Milled Linseed, Raising Agent (Bicarbonate of Soda), Salt, *Ingredient From organic agriculture

Allergy Information

  • Manufactured in a facility that handles Nuts and Milk. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store the mix in a cool, dry place. Once made, store in an airtight container and consume within a week

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

Makes 12 Cookies

Name and address

  • Superbake Ltd,
  • Unit 3,
  • Cedar Court,
  • 1 Royal Oak Yard,
  • London,
  • SE1 3GA.

Return to

  • Superbake Ltd,
  • Unit 3,
  • Cedar Court,
  • 1 Royal Oak Yard,
  • London,
  • SE1 3GA.
  • bake@superfoodbakery.com

Net Contents

245g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g dry productPer 1 cookie made with vegetable oil
Energy1582kJ416kJ
-378kcal100kcal
Fat6.4g4.8g
- saturated2.3g0.6g
Carbohydrate75g13g
- sugars37.9g6.8g
Fibre9g1.6g
Protein6.5g1.2g
Salt0.51g0.09g
View all Ready Made Mixes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here