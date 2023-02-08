Superfood Bakery Chocolate Cookie Mix 245G
Product Description
- Chocolate Cookie Mix
- Get more ideas at www.superfoodbakery.co.uk
- Our mission
- We started Superfood Bakery because we wanted to find a healthier way to indulge; without any chemicals, hidden sugars and guilt. That's why we created a range of baking mixes made from real ingredients that you and your body will love. So now you can whip up a delicious stack of pancakes, a tin of brownies or a jar of cookies in less than 20 minutes!
- Organic certification GB-ORG-4. EU/Non-EU agriculture. Made with 81% organic ingredients.
- Organic Food Federation
- Superfood Bakery is registered to Superbake Ltd
- Organic
- Baking mix with chocolate chips
- Gluten free
- Dairy free
- Made with love in the UK
- Vegan friendly
- Pack size: 245G
Information
Ingredients
Brown Rice Flour*, Tapioca Flour*, Unrefined Cane Sugar*, Cocoa Powder*, Chocolate Chips (Cane Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavouring) 7%, Gluten-free Oats, Milled Linseed, Raising Agent (Bicarbonate of Soda), Salt, *Ingredient From organic agriculture
Allergy Information
- Manufactured in a facility that handles Nuts and Milk. For allergens see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store the mix in a cool, dry place. Once made, store in an airtight container and consume within a week
Produce of
Made in the UK
Number of uses
Makes 12 Cookies
Name and address
- Superbake Ltd,
- Unit 3,
- Cedar Court,
- 1 Royal Oak Yard,
- London,
- SE1 3GA.
Return to
- Superbake Ltd,
- Unit 3,
- Cedar Court,
- 1 Royal Oak Yard,
- London,
- SE1 3GA.
- bake@superfoodbakery.com
Net Contents
245g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g dry product
|Per 1 cookie made with vegetable oil
|Energy
|1582kJ
|416kJ
|-
|378kcal
|100kcal
|Fat
|6.4g
|4.8g
|- saturated
|2.3g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|75g
|13g
|- sugars
|37.9g
|6.8g
|Fibre
|9g
|1.6g
|Protein
|6.5g
|1.2g
|Salt
|0.51g
|0.09g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.