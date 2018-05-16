We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Raw Seafood Selection 350G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Raw Seafood Selection 350G
£4.50
£12.86/kg

1/3 of a pack

Energy
228kJ
54kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
0.9g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.2g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.56g

medium

9%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 317kJ / 75kcal

Product Description

  • Shelled mussels (Mytilus chilensis), raw, peeled king prawns (Penaeus vannemei) and raw squid rings (Illex illecebrosus) in a protective ice glaze.
  • CAREFULLY PREPARED A raw selection of king prawns, squid rings and rope grown mussels
  • Pack size: 350G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mussels (Mollusc) (50%), King Prawn (Crustacean) (24%), Squid (Mollusc) (24%), Salt, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Monosodium Citrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: FRY FROM DEFROST Medium 4-5 mins Drain any liquid. Pre-heat 1tbsp (15ml) of oil in a frying pan over a medium heat. Cook for 4-5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Reduce heat if necessary. Remove from pan and drain any excess oil. Do not re-heat.

Produce of

Made using mussels farmed in Chile, king prawns farmed in Vietnam and squid caught in the North West Atlantic using trawls.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..Caution: This product contains raw prawns which will turn pink when cooked..Caution: Do not eat raw..

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

350g e (excluding ice glaze)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/3 of a pack (72g**)
Energy317kJ / 75kcal228kJ / 54kcal
Fat1.2g0.9g
Saturates0.3g0.2g
Carbohydrate2.7g1.9g
Sugars0.1g<0.1g
Fibre0.5g0.4g
Protein13.1g9.4g
Salt0.78g0.56g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 350g typically weighs 217g.--

Safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..Caution: This product contains raw prawns which will turn pink when cooked..Caution: Do not eat raw..

View all Frozen Seafood & Shellfish

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here