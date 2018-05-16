Tesco Raw Seafood Selection 350G

1/3 of a pack
- Energy
- 228kJ
- 54kcal
- 3%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 0.9g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.2g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- <0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.56g
- 9%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 317kJ / 75kcal
Product Description
- Shelled mussels (Mytilus chilensis), raw, peeled king prawns (Penaeus vannemei) and raw squid rings (Illex illecebrosus) in a protective ice glaze.
- CAREFULLY PREPARED A raw selection of king prawns, squid rings and rope grown mussels
- Pack size: 350G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Mussels (Mollusc) (50%), King Prawn (Crustacean) (24%), Squid (Mollusc) (24%), Salt, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Monosodium Citrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Shallow Fry
Instructions: FRY FROM DEFROST Medium 4-5 mins Drain any liquid. Pre-heat 1tbsp (15ml) of oil in a frying pan over a medium heat. Cook for 4-5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Reduce heat if necessary. Remove from pan and drain any excess oil. Do not re-heat.
Produce of
Made using mussels farmed in Chile, king prawns farmed in Vietnam and squid caught in the North West Atlantic using trawls.
Number of uses
3 Servings
Warnings
Recycling info
Bag. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
350g e (excluding ice glaze)
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/3 of a pack (72g**)
|Energy
|317kJ / 75kcal
|228kJ / 54kcal
|Fat
|1.2g
|0.9g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|2.7g
|1.9g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.4g
|Protein
|13.1g
|9.4g
|Salt
|0.78g
|0.56g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When cooked according to instructions.
|** When cooked according to instructions 350g typically weighs 217g.
Safety information
Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..Caution: This product contains raw prawns which will turn pink when cooked..Caution: Do not eat raw..
