Tesco Led Mini Globe Warm White 25W Bayonet Cap 2 Pack

T. LED MINI GLOBE WARM WHITE 25W BC 2 PACK
Supplied in a pack of 2, these Tesco LED Mini Globe bulbs put out 250 lumens of warm white light. They are easy to fit and can be used as a direct replacement for light bulbs with a Bayonet Cap (BC-B22d).Lighting Technology: LEDBulb Type: Mini GlobeCap Fitting: B22dDimmable: NoLuminous flux of the lamp (Lumens) - 250lmVoltage Rating (V): 240VInput Power (Watts): 2.3WEquivalent Power (Watts): 25WEnergy Efficiency Label (EEL): EkWh per 1000hr life: 3kWhColour Rendering Index (CRI): 80Colour Temperature - 2700kLight Colour: Warm WhiteRated Beam Angle: 240°Average rated life of lamp (Hours) - 15000
H7.3cm x W4.5cm x D4.5cm
Equivalent Power 40WNon-DimmableBayonet Cap B22d

Preparation and Usage

Bulbs should not be disposed of with household waste. Please dispose of at municipal recycling centres.

