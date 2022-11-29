We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco LED Classic Warm White 100W Edison Screw 2 Pack

Tesco LED Classic Warm White 100W Edison Screw 2 Pack

£5.00

£2.50/each

Tesco LED Classic Warm White 100W Edison Screw 2 Pack
Supplied in a pack of 2, these Tesco LED Classic bulbs put out 1521 lumens of warm white light. They are easy to fit and can be used as a direct replacement for light bulbs with a large screw (ES - E27).Lighting Technology: LEDBulb Type: ClassicCap Fitting: E27Dimmable: NoLuminous flux of the lamp (Lumens) - 1521lmVoltage Rating (V): 240VInput Power (Watts): 14WEquivalent Power (Watts): 100WEnergy efficiency label (EEL): EkWh per 1000hr life: 14kWhColour Rendering Index (CRI): 80Colour Temperature - 2700kLight Colour: Warm WhiteRated Beam Angle: 220°Average rated life of lamp (Hours) - 15000
Equivalent Power 100WEdison screw E27

Bulbs should not be disposed of with household waste. Please dispose of at municipal recycling centres.
