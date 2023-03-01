Seven Seas Omega 3 & Multivitamins Women 50+ 60 Tablets
Allergy Information
Preparation and Usage
Ingredients
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Quantity per 1 capsule
|NRV*
|Fish Body Oil
|1000 mg
|N/A
|providing Omega-3
|300 mg
|of which EPA (Eicosapentaenoic Acid)
|160 mg
|of which DHA (Docosahexaenoic Acid)
|100 mg
|*NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
Ingredients
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Quantity per 1 tablet
|NRV*
|Vitamin A
|530 µg
|66
|Vitamin D
|25 µg
|500
|Vitamin E
|16 mg
|133
|Vitamin K
|90 µg
|120
|Vitamin C
|90 mg
|113
|Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
|15 mg
|1364
|Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)
|20 mg
|1429
|Niacin
|30 mg
|188
|Vitamin B6
|9 mg
|643
|Folic Acid
|200 µg
|100
|Vitamin B12
|35 µg
|1400
|Biotin
|200 µg
|400
|Pantothenic Acid
|12 mg
|200
|Calcium
|150 mg
|19
|Magnesium
|65 mg
|17
|Iron
|4.2 mg
|30
|Zinc
|13.5 mg
|135
|Copper
|1 mg
|100
|Manganese
|0.5 mg
|25
|Selenium
|80 µg
|145
|Chromium
|75 µg
|188
|Iodine
|150 µg
|100
|Vitamins
|-
|-
|Minerals
|-
|-
|*NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|RE: Retinol equivalents
|-
|-
|α-TE: Alpha-tocopherol equivalents
|-
|-
|NE: Niacin equivalents
|-
|-
Manufacturer Address
Return to
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023