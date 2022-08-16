Heck Steak & Butter Burger 320G

Very tasty
Very meaty and very tasty. Good value burger
Too too greasy and completely tasteless
This was a substitute because Tesco didn't have the Chicken Italia burgers in stock that I usually order. I don't usually accept subs but I trust the brand and thought it was worth a try. It seemed like it was good quality but it was tasteless and so greasy it almost set my grill on fire! Very difficult to cook all the way through as they are quite thick so I had to switch from grill to hob halfway through because the fat was splashing so much even on the lowest grill setting. Love Heck products, and order multiple packs every week, but these were very disappointing. They had no flavour at all. Would never purchase them intentionally and if they are sent as a sub I will swiftly give them back!
Excellent Burgers
These burgers are among the best I have ever had, I have been buying "Heck" sausages for a few years, so when I saw the burger it was "A must try". They were not disappointing although from my experience with their other products I expected nothing less. The meat content and quality was good and not over seasoned. Well worth it if you like burgers.
Pity about the butter
Love the Heck sausages, because I'm gluten and dairy free. A great pity about the butter in these. Not edible for me. Otherwise I'd definitely try them.
Yum
I like all the Heck products I've tried, this was no different. The burgers were delicious. They didn't taste of butter, but were succulent and juicy.
The BEST Burgers!!!
These burgers are the best I have ever tasted! Roll on BBQ season - delicious !