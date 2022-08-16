We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Heck Steak & Butter Burger 320G

4(6)Write a review
Heck Steak & Butter Burger 320G
£4.00
£12.50/kg

Product Description

  • Beef (89%) and Butter Burgers with Seasoning.
  • Our secret recipe has been expertly developed by Roddy Keeble on his mission to make the ultimate beef burger. Made using prime cuts of British beef, a generous helping of butter and Roddy's own handmade seasoning.
  • We've created our best ever, melt in the mouth burgers - full of flavour, without compromise.
  • At Heck, we do things our own way.
  • We choose the finest ingredients, we make our food in small batches and we take our time over preparation.
  • The result? Flavour you can swear by.
  • Crossed Grain Symbol - CUK-M-196
  • Flavour You Can Swear By
  • Indulgent Steak and Butter Burgers
  • Made with Prime Cuts of British Beef
  • Full of Flavour, without Compromise
  • British by Heck
  • High Protein
  • Gluten Free
  • Pack size: 320G
  • High Protein

Information

Ingredients

Beef (89%), Water, Butter (Milk) (2%), Seasoning (Salt, Spices, Vegetable Oil, Preservative (Sodium Sulphite), Natural Flavouring, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid))

Allergy Information

  • Allergens Refer to ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase.Please use within one month. Defrost fully before cooking: do not refreeze once defrosted.

Cooking Instructions

Grill
Instructions: Remove all packaging before cooking. Cooking instructions are a guide only from chilled. Ensure piping hot throughout before serving.
Take your burgers out of the fridge 40 minutes before cooking to allow them to reach room temperature.
Grill for best results
Place on the middle shelf under a pre-heated medium hot grill for 16-18 minutes, turning halfway through. Allow to rest for a few minutes before serving.
Enjoy with all your favourite toppings!

Produce of

Produced in the UK using British beef

Name and address

  • Heck! Food Ltd,
  • Heck Q,
  • Kirklington,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • DL8 2NY.

Return to

  • Heck! Food Ltd,
  • Heck Q,
  • Kirklington,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • DL8 2NY.

Net Contents

320g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g (grilled)Per burger (96g) (grilled)
Energy894kJ/214kcal858kJ/205kcal
Fat14g13g
of which saturates5.8g5.6g
Carbohydrate1.7g1.6g
of which sugars0.2g0.2g
Protein20g19g
Salt1g1g
View all Fresh Beef

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

6 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Very tasty

5 stars

Very meaty and very tasty. Good value burger

Too too greasy and completely tasteless

1 stars

This was a substitute because Tesco didn't have the Chicken Italia burgers in stock that I usually order. I don't usually accept subs but I trust the brand and thought it was worth a try. It seemed like it was good quality but it was tasteless and so greasy it almost set my grill on fire! Very difficult to cook all the way through as they are quite thick so I had to switch from grill to hob halfway through because the fat was splashing so much even on the lowest grill setting. Love Heck products, and order multiple packs every week, but these were very disappointing. They had no flavour at all. Would never purchase them intentionally and if they are sent as a sub I will swiftly give them back!

Excellent Burgers

5 stars

These burgers are among the best I have ever had, I have been buying "Heck" sausages for a few years, so when I saw the burger it was "A must try". They were not disappointing although from my experience with their other products I expected nothing less. The meat content and quality was good and not over seasoned. Well worth it if you like burgers.

Pity about the butter

3 stars

Love the Heck sausages, because I'm gluten and dairy free. A great pity about the butter in these. Not edible for me. Otherwise I'd definitely try them.

Yum

5 stars

I like all the Heck products I've tried, this was no different. The burgers were delicious. They didn't taste of butter, but were succulent and juicy.

The BEST Burgers!!!

5 stars

These burgers are the best I have ever tasted! Roll on BBQ season - delicious !

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here