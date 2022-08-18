We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tideford Organic Malaysian Coconut & Noodle Soup 600G

2.4(5)Write a review
Tideford Organic Malaysian Coconut & Noodle Soup 600G
£3.00
£0.50/100g

Product Description

  • Coconut + Noodle Soup Inspired by the Fragrant Spices of Malaysia with Broccoli, Butternut, Lemongrass + Chilli
  • EU Organic - GB-ORG-05, EU/Non EU Agriculture
  • Soil Association Organic - UK/Non-UK Agriculture
  • Taste the Good
  • Deliciously Organic
  • 100% Plant Based
  • Gluten Free
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 600G

Information

Ingredients

*Water, Broccoli (11%), Onion, Butternut (7%), Creamed Coconut (3%), Brown Rice Noodles (2%) (Brown Rice Flour), Garlic, Vegetable Bouillon (*Salt, Rice Flour, Onion, Parsnip, Carrot, Olive Oil, Turmeric, Parsley), Cornflour, Lime Juice, Lemongrass (1%), Coconut Sugar, Coriander, Sunflower Oil, Turmeric, Ginger, Crushed Chillies, Ground Coriander, Cumin Seeds, Paprika, * Denotes non-organic ingredients. 100% of agricultural ingredients are produced in accordance with the rules of organic production

Allergy Information

  • Allergens are highlighted in bold.

Storage

For use by date, see lid.Keep refrigerated + eat within 3 days of opening.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Remove lid and place lightly on top of pot or pour into microwaveable bowl. Heat for 6 mins until hot, stirring after 3 mins.

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For a Super Soup Experience
Handle with care. Don't reheat.

Hob
Instructions: Pour soup into saucepan + stir thoroughly. Heat gently, stirring occasionally.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake before use.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Lid. Recyclable Pot. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Tideford Organic Foods,
  • Totnes,
  • TQ9 5JA.

Return to

  • Tideford Organic Foods,
  • Totnes,
  • TQ9 5JA.
  • tidefordorganics.com

Net Contents

600g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 1/2 pot% RI per serving
Energy (kJ)1935797
(kcal)461397
Fat (g)2.16.39
- of which saturates (g)1.54.522
Carbohydrate (g)5.416.06
- of which sugars (g)1.85.36
Fibre (g)1.23.7-
Protein (g)1.23.56
Salt (g)0.511.525
RI = Reference Intakes of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
View all Chilled Soup

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

5 Reviews

Average of 2.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Yuck !

1 stars

I love eastern spices in foods, but this is quite the most revolting soup I have ever tasted ! The smell of it reminds me of something which I won't disclose here, and looks like it too ! Could not discern any noodles in it at all - it was just a glumpy mess, and I promise you, the smell will put you off immediately. After I had cooked it, I could smell it in my kitchen for a couple of days afterwards - needless to say half of it went in the bin ! Yuck !!

Overwhelmingly garlicky

3 stars

I found the comments from previous reviewers mind blowing. This soup has taste, but it is overwhelmingly, offensively garlicky. I really wanted to like it, but the smell and the taste is intense, like either raw or burned garlic. Like others I couldn't discern the coconut, lemongrass, or indeed any other flavour. I think there may be some quality issues here. Either that or the taste tester had Covid when they signed this off.

Not good

1 stars

Tideford's Lentil soup is great, this is not. Just a mush of vegetables with very low taste or flavour, covered up with some chilli. Coconut and noodles are undetectable, mostly broccoli

Absolutely Delicious

5 stars

Bursting with flavour, this will be a new addition to my shopping lists from now on. I'm a committed carnivore but I'm happy to eat vegan with this soup. It doesn't smell too promising when cold, very vegetably, but don't be discouraged. Warm this loveliness up and the aromas are amazing and so is the taste. I can't think of a more delicious way to eat healthier.

very underwhelming....

2 stars

The lentil soup in this range is delicious, however this in comparison is really bland and definitely missing something. My husband said the same. I won't be buying again and definitely over priced .

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here