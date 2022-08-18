Tideford Organic Malaysian Coconut & Noodle Soup 600G

Yuck !
I love eastern spices in foods, but this is quite the most revolting soup I have ever tasted ! The smell of it reminds me of something which I won't disclose here, and looks like it too ! Could not discern any noodles in it at all - it was just a glumpy mess, and I promise you, the smell will put you off immediately. After I had cooked it, I could smell it in my kitchen for a couple of days afterwards - needless to say half of it went in the bin ! Yuck !!
Overwhelmingly garlicky
I found the comments from previous reviewers mind blowing. This soup has taste, but it is overwhelmingly, offensively garlicky. I really wanted to like it, but the smell and the taste is intense, like either raw or burned garlic. Like others I couldn't discern the coconut, lemongrass, or indeed any other flavour. I think there may be some quality issues here. Either that or the taste tester had Covid when they signed this off.
Not good
Tideford's Lentil soup is great, this is not. Just a mush of vegetables with very low taste or flavour, covered up with some chilli. Coconut and noodles are undetectable, mostly broccoli
Absolutely Delicious
Bursting with flavour, this will be a new addition to my shopping lists from now on. I'm a committed carnivore but I'm happy to eat vegan with this soup. It doesn't smell too promising when cold, very vegetably, but don't be discouraged. Warm this loveliness up and the aromas are amazing and so is the taste. I can't think of a more delicious way to eat healthier.
very underwhelming....
The lentil soup in this range is delicious, however this in comparison is really bland and definitely missing something. My husband said the same. I won't be buying again and definitely over priced .