Porta 6 Lisboa Red Wine 2.25L

A very pleasant Portuguese red.
My first box of Portuguese red wine. Bought at Club price. The taste is lovely and a very pleasant wine. Quite impressed and will definitely buy again.
Yummy
Valentine evening
Great for family gathers and a beautiful wine
Lovely
Very tasty drinkable mid priced red
Excellent value packaging for a very drinkable mid range Portuguese red wine which I have enjoyed for a few years.
wine ok and had a problem with tap.
Wine was very drinkable but no instructions on how to install tap. I think I'll stick to bottles.
Worth the money
Good quality wine in a box
Nice easy drinking red wine, very good value as well
Good quality and value easy drinking red.
This wine, reflected in the price, is a cut above the "normal" supermarket box offerings, and is consistent with the ever-improving Portuguese wines becoming available. We bought it to go camping, and it added a touch of oomph with our camp meals. We finished it 3 weeks later and it was still tasting as good as when we started.
Reasonably priced flavoursome red
Deep fruity flavour, really enjoyable red wine at a very reasonable price. Would buy again