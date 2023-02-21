We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Porta 6 Lisboa Red Wine 2.25L

Write a review
Porta 6 Lisboa Red Wine 2.25L
£19.00
£6.33/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Product Description

  • Red Wine.
  • A wine dominated by soft ripe berries, with a full rich mid palate, completed by a balance of acidity to soften the finish. A wine to be enjoyed with friends.
  • Grape Varieties:
  • 50% Tinta Roriz
  • 40% Castelão
  • 10% Taoriga Nacional
  • This label is an original painting by Hauke Vagt - he is a rather eccentric German painter, spending his summers with the tourists on the streets in Lisbon. We found this some time ago and absolutely had to put it on a bottle. He has no mobile phone and is not an easy guy to reach, but finally here it is.
  • An iconic image from Lisbon.
  • 2.25 Litres Equivalent to 3 x 750ml Bottles
  • Wine of Portugal
  • Pack size: 2.25L

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Vidigal Wines S.A

Type of Closure

Other

Wine Maker

António Mendes Lopes, António Ventura, Rafael Neuparth and Arnaldo Simões

Country

Portugal

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Tempranillo, Castelão, Touriga Nacional

Vinification Details

  • Vines are grown near Lisbon on clay limestone soil. The grapes are machine harvested and then destemmed and crushed after arrival at the winery. The fermentation is done in stainless steel tanks with controlled temperature (25ºC).

History

  • Vidigal Wines is a family run, medium size wine company that produces Still and Dessert Wines. Located in the center of Portugal, nearby the city of Leiria. Vidigal was established in the beginning of the 20th Century in a winery founded by a Church Canon.

Regional Information

  • Vidigal produce this wine in Lisboa from vineyards close to the Atlantic Ocean and as such the sea breeze has an influence on the wines they produce, creating wines which are fresh and always very fruity.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Produce of

Product of Portugal

Name and address

  • Packaged by:
  • Vidigal Wines S.A.,
  • Cortes,
  • Leiria,
  • Portugal.

Return to

  • Vidigal Wines S.A.,
  • Cortes,
  • Leiria,
  • Portugal.
  • www.vidigalwines.com

Net Contents

2.25l

10 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

A very pleasant Portuguese red.

5 stars

My first box of Portuguese red wine. Bought at Club price. The taste is lovely and a very pleasant wine. Quite impressed and will definitely buy again.

Yummy

4 stars

Valentine evening

Greee as t for family gathers and a beautiful wine

5 stars

Greee as t for family gathers and a beautiful wine for the money x x x

Lovely

5 stars

Very tasty drinkable mid priced red

Excellent value packaging for a very drinkable mid

5 stars

Excellent value packaging for a very drinkable mid range Portuguese red wine which I have enjoyed for a few years.

wine ok and had a problem with tap.

4 stars

Wine was very drinkable but no instructions on how to install tap. I think I'll stick to bottles.

Worth the money

5 stars

Good quality wine in a box

Nice easy drinking red wine, very good value as we

4 stars

Nice easy drinking red wine, very good value as well

Good quality and value easy drinking red.

5 stars

This wine, reflected in the price, is a cut above the "normal" supermarket box offerings, and is consistent with the ever-improving Portuguese wines becoming available. We bought it to go camping, and it added a touch of oomph with our camp meals. We finished it 3 weeks later and it was still tasting as good as when we started.

Reasonably priced flavoursome red

5 stars

Deep fruity flavour, really enjoyable red wine at a very reasonable price. Would buy again

