Weetabix Oatibix Flakes Nutty Crunch Cereal 450G

Weetabix Oatibix Flakes Nutty Crunch Cereal 450G
£3.30
£0.73/100g

A 30g serving contains

Energy
514kJ
122kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
2.6g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.4g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.2g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Salt
0.10g

medium

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1713kJ/

Product Description

  • Wholegrain oat flakes with sugar coated cornflakes, honeycomb pieces, caramelised nibbed hazelnuts and almonds, and sliced almonds.
  • Enjoy as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle.
  • Wholegrain Oats
  • Our Oatibix Flakes with Nutty Crunch are made with 100% wholegrain oats, combined with the sweet taste and crunchiness of honeycomb, caramelised nuts, flaked almonds and tasty cornflakes.
  • High in Fibre
  • These delicious and crispy Oatibix Flakes with Nutty Crunch are high in fibre to give you an oatily great start to your day.
  • Great source of Vitamins
  • Fortified with 7 vitamins and Iron (B1, B2, B5, B6, B12, Folic Acid and Niacin) to help you have the best possible day - now that's oatsome!*
  • *Folic Acid Contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue.
  • Have a bowl, have a handful,
  • Have it plain, have it topped,
  • Have it your way & have it all year!
  • With 100% Wholegrain Oats
  • High Fibre
  • Nutty Crunch
  • Contains Folic Acid
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 450G
  • High Fibre

Information

Ingredients

Wholegrain Oats (67%), Maize, Sugar, Honeycomb Pieces (5.5%) (Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Raising Agent: Sodium Bicarbonate), Caramelised Nibbed Nuts (3.5%) (Hazelnuts, Almonds, Sugar, Honey), Flaked Almonds (3.5%), Glucose Syrup, Malted Barley Extract, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Niacin, Iron, Pantothenic Acid (B5), Thiamin (B1), Riboflavin (B2), Vitamin B6, Folic Acid, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain other Nuts, Wheat and Rye. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry, odour free placeTo retain freshness fold over inner bag after use For Best Before, see top flap.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake Before Opening

Number of uses

This pack contains approximately fifteen 30g servings

Recycling info

Box. Recycle

Name and address

  • Freepost RTJX-CZGH-ZLYK,
  • Weetabix,
  • PO Box 5,
  • Burton Latimer,
  • Kettering,
  • NN15 5JR.

Return to

  • We want you to enjoy Oatibix Flakes in perfect condition. If you are not totally satisfied, please return them with the panel showing the “Best Before" date to the address detailed below.
  • Freepost RTJX-CZGH-ZLYK,
  • Weetabix Consumer Services,
  • PO Box 5,
  • Burton Latimer,
  • Kettering,
  • NN15 5JR. (UK only)
  • Weetabix Limited,
  • PO Box 5,
  • Burton Latimer,
  • Kettering,
  • NN15 5JR,

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g Serving%RI** per 100g
Energy1713kJ/514kJ/
-406kcal122kcal
Fat8.5g2.6g
of which saturates1.3g0.4g
Carbohydrates69g21g
of which sugars17g5.2g
Salt0.33g0.10g
Thiamin (B1)0.67mg0.20mg61%
Riboflavin (B2)0.85mg0.26mg61%
Niacin9.8mg2.9mg61%
Vitamin B60.85mg0.26mg61%
Folic Acid122µg37µg61%
Vitamin B121.5µg0.45µg60%
Pantothenic Acid (B5)3.7mg1.1mg62%
Iron8.5mg2.6mg61%
Vitamins & Iron---
**RI - Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)---
1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Lots of uses

5 stars

My hubby loves it and I used it for cheese cake base, great!!

