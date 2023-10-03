We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Aveeno Daily Moisturising Body LotionFragrance Free 500ml

Aveeno Daily Moisturising Bdy Lotion 500ml
AVEENO® Daily Moisturising Body Lotion with a clinically proven and fast absorbing formula that locks in moisture to help protect and nourish normal to dry skin. Formulated with prebiotic colloidal oatmeal, it preserves the skin's natural microbiome for healthy looking and more resilient skin from the first use.AVEENO® harnesses the goodness of nature and the power of science to keep your skin looking healthy and feeling balanced.Start your routine with AVEENO® Daily Moisturising Body Wash for beautifully soft, healthy looking skin.
Nourishes normal to dry skinClinically proven to moisturise for 24 hoursHelps reinforce the skin's natural barrierUnscentedSuitable for sensitive skinPrebiotic Colloidal Oatmeal
Aqua, Glycerin, Distearyldimonium Chloride, Isopropyl Palmitate, Paraffinum Liquidum, Cetyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Avena Sativa Kernel (Oat) Flour, Paraffin, Cera Microcristallina, Sodium Chloride, BHT, Benzyl Alcohol

Made in Greece

500ml

