Aveeno Daily Moisturising Body LotionFragrance Free 500ml

Aveeno Daily Moisturising Bdy Lotion 500ml Visit Aveeno.co.uk to learn more.

AVEENO® Daily Moisturising Body Lotion with a clinically proven and fast absorbing formula that locks in moisture to help protect and nourish normal to dry skin. Formulated with prebiotic colloidal oatmeal, it preserves the skin's natural microbiome for healthy looking and more resilient skin from the first use. AVEENO® harnesses the goodness of nature and the power of science to keep your skin looking healthy and feeling balanced. Start your routine with AVEENO® Daily Moisturising Body Wash for beautifully soft, healthy looking skin.

Bottle recyclable, discard pump © 2020 Johnson & Johnson

Nourishes normal to dry skin Clinically proven to moisturise for 24 hours Helps reinforce the skin's natural barrier Unscented Suitable for sensitive skin Prebiotic Colloidal Oatmeal

Pack size: 500ML

Ingredients

[PR-001642], Aqua, Glycerin, Distearyldimonium Chloride, Isopropyl Palmitate, Paraffinum Liquidum, Cetyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Avena Sativa Kernel (Oat) Flour, Paraffin, Cera Microcristallina, Sodium Chloride, BHT, Benzyl Alcohol

Produce of

Made in Greece

Net Contents

500ml ℮