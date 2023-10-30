Tesco Antibacterial Biodegradable Floor Wipes Apple 25'S

Tesco anti bac biodegradable floor wipes apple.

Kills 99.9% of bacteria and viruses* Apple 25 wipes *Proven to kill 99.9% of bacteria including E.coli, Listeria, Salmonella & MRSA. Complies with EN 1276. *Virucidal activity against Coronavirus & Cold & Flu Viruses including H1N1. Complies with EN 14476 Specially formulated for kitchens, nurseries and bathrooms. Made from 100% plant based fibres from renewable and sustainable sources. Suitable for Vinyl and linoleum floors Laminated floors Tiled floors Sealed wooden floors

Pack size: 25SHT

Ingredients

Tesco biodegradable anti bac floor wipes apple contain amongst other ingredients: Less than 5% Disinfectant (Benzalkonium Chloride 0.25g per 100g of liquid), Benzisothiazolinone, Octylisothiazolinone, Perfume

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Net Contents

25

Preparation and Usage