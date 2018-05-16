New
Tesco Plant Chef Soya Alternative To Plain Yogurt 500G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 174kJ / 42kcal
Product Description
- Fermented unsweetened plain soya alternative to yogurt, with added calcium, iodine, vitamins D and B12.
- 100% Plant Based
- Pack size: 500G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Soya Bean (9%), Monocalcium Phosphate, Bacterial Culture, Iodine, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 5 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.
Preparation and Usage
Stir well before serving.
Number of uses
5 Servings
Recycling info
Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Lid. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
500g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/5 of a pot (100g)
|Energy
|174kJ / 42kcal
|174kJ / 42kcal
|Fat
|2.3g
|2.3g
|Saturates
|0.4g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|1.1g
|Protein
|4.7g
|4.7g
|Salt
|0.08g
|0.08g
|Vitamin D
|1.50µg
|1.50µg
|Vitamin B12
|0.38µg
|0.38µg
|Calcium
|120mg
|120mg
|Iodine
|45.0µg
|45.0µg
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
