Por Do Sol. Portuguese Rose 75Cl

£4.80
£4.80/75cl

Per 125ml glass

Energy
338kJ
81kcal
4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 271kJ / 65kcal

Product Description

  • Portuguese Rosé Wine - Product of Portugal - IVV001
  • Por do Sol Portuguese Rosé Wine Wine to be enjoyed at sunset with friends. A sweet juicy rosé, full of red fruit flavours, with a slight spritz. Perfect with salmon or spicy chicken.
  • ©2022
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites and milk.

Wine Colour

Rosé

Alcohol Units

7.5

ABV

10% vol

Producer

Sogrape

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Diogo Sepúlveda

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Baga, Rufete

Vinification Details

  • Vinification follows the traditional method for rosé wines and fermentation is carried out slowly, with no skins, in temperature controlled stainless steel vats.

History

  • The winery was first established in 1942. Today the winemaking is managed by a team with extensive accolades, from Masters of Oenology to being educated in wine in Bordeaux.

Regional Information

  • The best grapes from all over Portugal are carefully chosen to produce this delicate and fruity blend.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Wine of Portugal, Bottled in Portugal

Preparation and Usage

  • Perfect with salmon or spicy chicken.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Cap on

Importer address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 125ml glass
Energy271kJ / 65kcal338kJ / 81kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

great taste good quality and good price what else

5 stars

great taste good quality and good price what else do you want/

yes love it just right taste and value for money

5 stars

yes good quality and value for money lovely taste like the shape of the bottle comes in useful afterwards for decorating and using in my craft projects.

I found the wine to be extremely nice to drink I

5 stars

I found the wine to be extremely nice to drink I had visitors and they all enjoyed it

Good quality and price. Prefer this to Mateus Ros

5 stars

Good quality and price. Prefer this to Mateus Rose as not as sweet.

