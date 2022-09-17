Por Do Sol. Portuguese Rose 75Cl

great taste good quality and good price what else
great taste good quality and good price what else do you want/
yes love it just right taste and value for money
yes good quality and value for money lovely taste like the shape of the bottle comes in useful afterwards for decorating and using in my craft projects.
I found the wine to be extremely nice to drink I had visitors and they all enjoyed it
Good quality and price. Prefer this to Mateus Rose as not as sweet.