Don Simon Mixed Berries & Banana Smoothie 330Ml

£1.50
£0.46/100ml

Product Description

  • Smoothie: A Blend of Juices and Purees.
  • Pack size: 330ML

Information

Ingredients

Apple Juice (39%), Banana Puree (20%), Grape Juice (10%), Strawberry Puree (9%), Blackberry Puree (8%), Raspberry Puree (7%), Orange Bits (5%), Blackcurrant Puree (2%)

Storage

Keep refrigerated, once open, Keep refrigerated and consume within 4 days.For best before date, see cap.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use.

Name and address

  • JGC UK,
  • Leeds,
  • LS2 7EY.

Return to

  • www.donsimonuk.com
  • uksales@jgc.es

Net Contents

330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 ml
Energy values:242 kJ / 57 kcal
Fat:0.0 g
Of which saturates:0.0 g
Carbohydrate:12.6 g
Of which sugars:12.6 g
Fibre:1.6 g
Protein:0.6 g
Salt:0.01 g
