Tesco Active Toilet Cistern Block 3X45g

Tesco Active Toilet Cistern Block 3X45g

Tesco Active toilet cistern block
Tesco Active toilet cistern block: Freshens with every flush. Helps prevent limescale - 24 hours protection - continues to work around the clock. Cleans and freshens with every flush. Safe to use with other toilet cleaners. Each block lasts up to 4 weeks (based upon 12 flushes per day). Helps prevent limescale. Safe to use with septic tanks.
Pack size: 135G

Ingredients

Contains amongst other ingredients: 15-30% Anionic Surfactants, 5-15% Non-ionic Surfactants.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Net Contents

3 x 45g e

Preparation and Usage

Clean the toilet thoroughly, including under the rim. Drop the block into the cistern under the float, at the opposite end to the water inlet. There is no need to remove the coloured wrapper. Wait 10 minutes before the first flush. Replace the block when the colour begins to fade.Store unused blocks in the original pack in a cool dry place out of the reach of children. Do not use in porous, crazed, or cast-iron cisterns. Use only as directed.

