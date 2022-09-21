We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Brewdog 500 Cuts Spiced Rum 70Cl

3(3)Write a review
Brewdog 500 Cuts Spiced Rum 70Cl
£24.00
£34.29/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Brewdog 500 Cuts Spiced Rum 70Cl
  • Scotland's First
  • Carbon Negative
  • Distillery
  • Being's Scotland's first Carbon Negative distillery means we remove twice as much carbon from the air as we emit. Our carbon is our problem, so we're going to fix it ourselves.
  • Find out more brewdog.com/tomorrow
  • Scotland - with its six centuries of spirit-distilling heritage - has everything for the rum-crafter. Everything, in fact, but sun. So we ship sun-baked Caribbean molasses all the way to our state-of-the-art distillery, where it's hand-turned into the kind of honeyed liquid that a pirate would abandon ship for. Every batch is double-copper-pot-distilled, which makes for an intensely amazing flavour - the product of deeply sweet tropical sugar cane molasses and plenty of Scottish spirit.
  • x 28 single shot measures
  • 500 Cuts Rum
  • Distilled with the Spirit of Beer
  • Fiercely Defiant and Independent
  • Caribbean Molasses
  • Scottish Spirit
  • Pack size: 70CL

Information

ABV

40% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Distilled and bottled in Ellon Scotland

Name and address

  • BrewDog,
  • Ellon,
  • Aberdeenshire,
  • AB41 8BX.
  • FBO in the EU:
  • BrewDog GmbH,

Return to

  • BrewDog,
  • Ellon,
  • Aberdeenshire,
  • AB41 8BX.

Net Contents

70cl ℮

3 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Not the best out there

3 stars

Bought this for my husband who is a spiced rum fan. Bit disappointed. Has a bourbon/toffee taste rather than spiced rum. Other brands better I.M.O

My husband love it

5 stars

My husband love it

Rubbish

1 stars

Not good. Not worth the money!

