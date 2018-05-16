Tesco Finest Lamb Rump Joint With Rosemary & Mint

Per 168g**
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1003kJ / 241kcal
Product Description
- Lamb rump joint with a herb seasoning.
- Lightly seasoned with salt and cracked black pepper
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Lamb (98%), Parsley, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Sugar, Cornflour, Cracked Black Pepper, Salt, Spirit Vinegar Powder, Mint, Rosemary, Thyme, English Garden Mint.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Allow meat to rest at room temperature for 20 minutes before roasting. 180°C / Fan 160°C / Gas 4 Place the joint into a roasting tray and put in the centre of a pre-heated oven. For Medium - cook for 10 minutes per 100g. For Well Done - cook for 12 minutes per 100g. Carefully remove from the oven, lightly cover with foil and leave to rest for 15 minutes. Carve and serve.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Made using British Lamb.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 168g**
|Energy
|1003kJ / 241kcal
|1685kJ / 405kcal
|Fat
|16.9g
|28.4g
|Saturates
|7.7g
|12.9g
|Carbohydrate
|0.9g
|1.5g
|Sugars
|0.3g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.8g
|Protein
|21.0g
|35.3g
|Salt
|0.22g
|0.37g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..
