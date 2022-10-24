Moth Margarita 125ml

Don’t waste your time
Making a margarita isn’t hard. It’s actually fairly hard to get it wrong. Moth have managed it.
I loved it ! Zingy
I loved it ! Zingy
The real deal!
This has become my new best friend, it's the real deal! So delicious and fresh!
Yummy and faff-free cocktails
I LOVE a margarita but can't be bothered with the faff of making it at home. This is delicious and faff-free! Highly recommend!
Fantastic margarita
This is my fave of the MOTH cocktails. I cannot fathom how they can get the taste impact of a margarita, into a can. It's perfect for festivals, boozy picnics and just Tuesday lunchtime