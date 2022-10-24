We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Moth Margarita 125Ml

4.4(5)Write a review
Moth Margarita 125Ml
£3.90
£31.20/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Moth Margarita 125ml
  • That Thing You Said Last Night Was Perfect
  • Mix of Total Happiness
  • Fresh, sharp and confident. We think you'll like it. Show it off in a martini glass with a salted rim. Also good over ice with takeout. Or just drink and dance.
  • 1.9 UK Units per can
  • For further health information visit - drinkaware.co.uk
  • drinkaware
  • Pack size: 125ML

Information

Alcohol Units

1.9

ABV

14.9% vol

Country

England

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Product of England

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy Chilled

Recycling info

Can. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Made by:
  • Moth Drinks Ltd.,
  • Pike's End,
  • London,
  • HA5 2EX.

Return to

  • Moth Drinks Ltd.,
  • Pike's End,
  • London,
  • HA5 2EX.
  • Visit mothdrinks.com

Net Contents

125ml ℮

5 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Don’t waste your time

2 stars

Making a margarita isn’t hard. It’s actually fairly hard to get it wrong. Moth have managed it.

I loved it ! Zingy

5 stars

I loved it ! Zingy

The real deal!

5 stars

This has become my new best friend, it's the real deal! So delicious and fresh!

Yummy and faff-free cocktails

5 stars

I LOVE a margarita but can't be bothered with the faff of making it at home. This is delicious and faff-free! Highly recommend!

Fantastic margarita

5 stars

This is my fave of the MOTH cocktails. I cannot fathom how they can get the taste impact of a margarita, into a can. It's perfect for festivals, boozy picnics and just Tuesday lunchtime

