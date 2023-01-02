We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Remedy Kombucha Raspberry Lemonade Sugar Free 250Ml

Remedy Kombucha Raspberry Lemonade Sugar Free 250Ml
Product Description

  • A naturally fermented sparkling kombucha made with hibiscus tea, natural raspberry flavour, lemon juice and sweetener from stevia plant.
  • Want to know more?
  • Get clicking: remedydrinks.com
  • Our founders source only the highest quality ingredients. We're making it right.
  • We Started Remedy on Our Kitchen Counter.
  • We do things the old school way. Long-aged brews. Small batches. The tastiest kombucha going 'round.
  • Sarah and Emmet
  • I quit sugar recommends
  • Delicately brewed for 30 days
  • Fizzy and refreshing
  • Our kombucha is handcrafted and traditional
  • The real deal
  • Sparkling live cultured
  • Just 7 calories per can
  • No sugar, naturally
  • Remedy your thirst
  • Our kombucha is raw, vegan & unpasteurised
  • Pack size: 250ML
  • No sugar

Information

Ingredients

Raw Kombucha (Carbonated Water, Sugar*, Black Tea Leaves, Green Tea Leaves, Traditional Kombucha Culture), Flavour Enhancer: Erythritol, Hibiscus Tea, Natural Raspberry Flavouring, Lemon Juice, Sweetener: Steviol Glycosides, *No Sugar remains after Remedy's Traditional long-aged Fermentation

Storage

Best Before: See Base of Can.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled

Number of uses

Servings per can: 1, serving size: 250mL

Distributor address

  • Remedy Drinks UK Ltd.,
  • 7-10 Chandos Street,
  • London,
  • W1G 9DQ.

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 mLPer Serving
Energy 11 kJ/3 kcal28 kJ/7 kcal
Fat <0.5 g<0.5 g
Of which Saturates <0.1 g<0.1 g
Carbohydrate 1.5 g3.8 g
Of which Sugars 0 g0 g
Fibre <0.5 g<0.5 g
Protein <0.5 g<0.5 g
Salt <0.01 g<0.01 g
