Super Bock Lager 66Cl

Super Bock Lager 66Cl
£2.50
£3.79/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Beer
  • Portuguese Lager Beer with 35 Consecutive Gold Medals
  • Pack size: 66CL

Information

Ingredients

Water, Barley Malt, Unmalted Cereals (Maize and Barley), Hops

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Alcohol Units

3.1

ABV

4.7% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before End: See Neck Label.

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Super Bocks Bebidas, S.A.,
  • Leça do Balio,
  • Portugal.

Distributor address

  • Amber Beverage UK,
  • B100,
  • Beverley Rd,
  • Castle Donington,
  • DE74 2SA.

Return to

  • Amber Beverage UK,
  • B100,
  • Beverley Rd,
  • Castle Donington,
  • DE74 2SA.
  • superbockgroup.com

Net Contents

66cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 ml:
Energy166 KJ/40 kcal
1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Suoerb Super Bock

5 stars

A superb beer for a hot day, full flavoured and delicious

