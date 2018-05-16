Califia Farms Medium Roast Coffee 750Ml

Product Description
- UHT Cold Brew Coffee Unsweetened Medium Roast.
- Brewed to Blend, this is straight-up unsweetened cold brew. Sip it straight or customise with Califia plant-based drinks.
- Califia Farms pronounced Cal-uh-fee-ahh
- Just like our California home, we're named after the legend of Queen Califia.
- Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Coffee, Rainforest Alliance Certified Coffee. Find out more at ra.org
- Medium Roast Bold & Balanced
- Pure Black Unsweetened Coffee
- 100% Arabica Coffee
- Caffeine Strength - Mild <15mg per 100ml, Strong >50mg per 100ml
- Bold + balanced
- Cupping notes: Apple, Caramel Cocoa
- BPA Free Packaging
- Carrageenan Free
- Always Plant-Based
- Suitable for Vegans
- Kosher
- Pack size: 750ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Cold Brew Coffee (60%) (Water, Coffee Extract)
Storage
Perishable. Keep refrigerated. Do not freeze. Consume within 7 days after opening.
Produce of
Product of USA, Made with Coffee Beans from Central and South America
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well for best taste.
Number of uses
Contains approximately 3 portions
Name and address
- Califia Farms, LLC,
- C/o HM Cosec,
- Gorse Stacks House George Street,
- Chester,
- CH1 3EQ,
- United Kingdom.
Return to
- Califia Farms, LLC,
- C/o HM Cosec,
- Gorse Stacks House George Street,
- Chester,
- CH1 3EQ,
- United Kingdom.
- P.O. Box 100,
- Commerce House,
- 14 Washington Street,
- West Cork City,
- T12 K376,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
750ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 240ml Portion
|Energy
|19 kJ / 4 kcal
|45 kJ / 11 kcal
|Fat
|0.0g
|0.0g
|of which saturates
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Carbohydrate
|0.8g
|1.9g
|of which sugars
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|0.2g
|0.5g
|Protein
|0.2g
|0.5g
|Salt
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Calcium
|2.4mg (0%*)
|5.9mg (1%*)
|* % Reference Intake - Nutrient Reference Value (NRV)
|-
|-
|Reference Intake (RI) of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|Contains approximately 3 portions
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.