Nivea Natural Indulgence Gift Set
Product Description
- NIVEA NAT INDULGENCE GIFT SET
- Our Nivea gift packaging is...
- 100% plastic free
- Made from FSC cardboard only
- Printed using mineral oil free inks
- www.nivea.co.uk/sustainability
- Nivea gifts, making the world a better place
- Please be water conscious when using our products
- NIVEA Natural Indulgence Gift Set - Inspired by nature to bring the beauty out of your skin
- The ideal set of gifts for her, this gorgeous gift set is packed with fabulous NIVEA treats to indulge the skin with. Treat a loved one to a fresh, healthy-looking complexion with NIVEA Naturally Good favourites and a soft bamboo face cloth. The ideal set of gifts for her.
- The skin care gift set contains:
- 1. NIVEA Naturally Good Cotton Flower Organic Oil Infused Shower Gel 300ml, made with naturally derived skin caring ingredients, including responsibly sourced Bio Oil, that leaves the skin soft and clean with lasting comfort.
- 2. NIVEA Naturally Good Organic Aloe Vera Body Lotion 350ml, a refreshing formula made with 98% natural origin ingredients to effectively hydrate the skin for up to 48 hours - for smooth, moisturised, and healthy-looking skin.
- 3. NIVEA Naturally Good Organic Aloe Vera Micellar Face Wash 140ml, a refreshing formula to gently, yet effectively cleanse the skin. The micelles in the face wash gel act like a magnet to gently lift and remove dirt and impurities to purify the skin, leaving skin perfectly clean and healthy-looking.
- 4. NIVEA Naturally Good Aloe Vera Sheet Mask, developed to immediately hydrate the skin for a fresher look and a healthy glow.
- 5. NIVEA Soft Moisturising Cream 75ml, a light, fast-absorbing formula that leaves the skin feeling soft, supple, and invigorated.
- 6. Soft bamboo face cleansing cloth to reveal a clean, smooth complexion.
- Nivea® Soft Moisturising Cream, Nivea Naturally Good Organic Aloe Vera Body Lotion
- Durability after Opening - Months
- 12
- Made in Spain.
- Bamboo Face Cloth
- Country of Origin: Turkey.
- Materials: Facecloth 70% Bamboo Fibre, 30% Cotton, Trim 100% Polyester.
- Nivea Naturally Good Cotton Flower Scent Organic Oil Infused Shower Gel
- Durability after Opening - Months
- 12
- Made in Germany.
- Nivea Naturally Good Organic Aloe Vera Micellar Face Wash
- Made in Germany.
- Nivea Naturally Good Organic Aloe Vera Sheet Mask
- Made in France.
- Ingredient list correct at time of printing.
- Please always check the packaging of the products inside.
- FSC - FSC™ Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC™ C001747, www.fsc.org
- ®=reg. tm. Beiersdorf AG Germany
Information
Ingredients
Nivea® Soft Moisturising Cream: Aqua, Glycerin, Paraffinum Liquidum, Myristyl Alcohol, Butylene Glycol, Alcohol Denat., Myristyl Myristate, Palmitic Acid, Glyceryl Stearate, Stearic Acid, Cera Microcristallina, Hydrogenated Coco-Glycerides, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Lanolin Alcohol (Eucerit®), Myristic Acid, Arachidic Acid, Oleic Acid, Polyglyceryl-2 Caprate, Dimethicone, Carbomer, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Linalool, Citronellol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Limonene, Benzyl Salicylate, Parfum, Nivea Naturally Good Organic Aloe Vera Body Lotion: Aqua, Glycerin, Alcohol Denat., Coco-Caprylate/ Caprate, Glyceryl Stearate SE, Dicaprylyl Ether, Hydroxypropyl Starch Phosphate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Vegetable Oil, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Tocopherol, Sodium Cetearyl Sulfate, Citric Acid, Ethylhexylglycerin, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum, Nivea Naturally Good Cotton Flower Scent Organic Oil Infused Shower Gel: Aqua, Sodium Coco-Sulfate, Coco-Glucoside, Sodium Chloride, Citric Acid, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Glyceryl Oleate, Tocopherol, Hydrogenated Palm Glycerides Citrate, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum, Nivea Naturally Good Organic Aloe Vera Micellar Face Wash: Aqua, Coco- Glucoside, Alcohol Denat., Xanthan Gum, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum, Nivea Naturally Good Organic Aloe Vera Sheet Mask: Aqua, Glycerin, Polyglyceryl-4 Caprate, Pentylene Glycol, Anthemis Nobilis Flower Water*, Benzyl Alcohol, Xanthan Gum, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder*, Citric Acid, Dehydroacetic Acid, *ingredients from organic farming
Recycling info
Box. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
- Birmingham,
- B37 7ES.
Return to
- Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
- Birmingham,
- B37 7ES.
- www.NIVEA.co.uk
