Kleine Zalze Sauvignon Blanc Semillon 750Ml

image 1 of Kleine Zalze Sauvignon Blanc Semillon 750Ml
£7.50
£7.50/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Kleine Zalze Sauvignon Blanc Semillon 750ml
  • Balancing aromatic intensity and natural acidity, this is a fresh, delightful blend of tropical fruit, lime and grassy, herbaceous notes.
  • Rooted firmly on a hillside, this majestic tree guards the valley when wine has been made for centuries. With this range, Kleine Zalze continues the tradition of producing wines of outstanding quality.
  • Wine has been made here since 1695. Today, this family-owned winery situated outside Stellenbosch in the heart of the Cape Winelands, continues the tradition of producing wines of outstanding quality.
  • Wine of South Africa
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

Alcohol Units

9.8

ABV

13% vol

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

South Africa

Alcohol Type

Wine

Regional Information

  • Kleine Zalze wines hail from Kleine Zalze Estate, situated just three kilometres outside of Stellenbosch, South Africa. Located on a variety of slopes, soils and aspects, the vineyards that bear the fruit for this Shiraz/Cabernet Sauvignon blend provide the perfect conditions for the grapes to grow.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Produce of

Wine of Western Cape, South Africa

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Kleine Zalze,
  • R44,
  • Stellenbosch,
  • South Africa.

Importer address

  • Imported by:
  • Hatch Mansfield,
  • New Bank House,
  • 1 Brockenhurst Road,
  • Ascot,
  • Berkshire,

Return to

  • SL5 9DJ,
  • UK.
  • www.hatchmansfield.com
  • www.kleinezalze.co.za

Net Contents

750ml

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Excellant

5 stars

Nice and fresh

Simply gorgeous

5 stars

A lovely tipple took on a party weekend

delicious

5 stars

delicious wine

Character wine

5 stars

Character wine

