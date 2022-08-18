We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

L'oreal Paris Revitalift Resurfacing Gel Wash 150Ml

L'oreal Paris Revitalift Resurfacing Gel Wash 150Ml

4.7(116)
£8.00

£5.33/100ml

L'OR/P REVLFT RESURFACING GEL WASH 150ML
Formulated with 3.5% Glycolic Acid, the L'Oreal Paris Glycolic Resurfacing Gel Wash cleanser exfoliates without beads to visibly smooth & brighten skin. Exfoliates, smoothes and brightens skin.Skin looks renewed, resurfaced and pores appear visibly refinedImpurities are removed. Dead cells are exfoliated. Skin appears smoother and brighter.
L'Oreal Paris Glycolic Resurfacing Gel Wash cleanser exfoliates without beads, to visibly smooth & brighten skin. Exfoliates, smoothes and brightens skin.
Smoother & brighter skin in just 1 applicationValidated by dermatologistEffective on all skin tones
Pack size: 150ML

Ingredients

917142 12, Aqua/Water, Coco-Betaine, Propylene Glycol, PEG-120 Methyl Glucose Dioleate, Sorbitol, Glycerin, Glycolic Acid, Triethanolamine, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Disteareth-100 IPDI, Parfum/Fragrance, Salicylic Acid, Capryloyl Salicylic Acid, Menthol, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Disodium EDTA, Linalool, Steareth-100, Citronellol, Benzyl Alcohol, Limonene, Citric Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate (F.I.L. C274108/1)

Net Contents

150ml

Preparation and Usage

Morning and evening, apply a small amount on wet face and massage in circular motions. Rinse off with water. Avoid contact with eyes. Rinse thoroughly if contact occurs. Prepares the skin for your anti-ageing regime.Goes well withLic Acid Peeling Toner

