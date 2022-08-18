L'oreal Paris Revitalift Resurfacing Gel Wash 150Ml

L'OR/P REVLFT RESURFACING GEL WASH 150ML

Formulated with 3.5% Glycolic Acid, the L'Oreal Paris Glycolic Resurfacing Gel Wash cleanser exfoliates without beads to visibly smooth & brighten skin. Exfoliates, smoothes and brightens skin. Skin looks renewed, resurfaced and pores appear visibly refined Impurities are removed. Dead cells are exfoliated. Skin appears smoother and brighter.

Smoother & brighter skin in just 1 application Validated by dermatologist Effective on all skin tones

Pack size: 150ML

Ingredients

917142 12, Aqua/Water, Coco-Betaine, Propylene Glycol, PEG-120 Methyl Glucose Dioleate, Sorbitol, Glycerin, Glycolic Acid, Triethanolamine, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Disteareth-100 IPDI, Parfum/Fragrance, Salicylic Acid, Capryloyl Salicylic Acid, Menthol, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Disodium EDTA, Linalool, Steareth-100, Citronellol, Benzyl Alcohol, Limonene, Citric Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate (F.I.L. C274108/1)

Net Contents

150ml

Preparation and Usage