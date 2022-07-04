Peperami Vegerami Sticks 3 X 20G

Bland, nothing like the flavour of peperami. Would
Bland, nothing like the flavour of peperami. Wouldn’t recommend
was really excited had high hopes which were quickly dashed....horrible taste and texture...if it seems too good to be true it probably is as is proved yet again...oh well....see if the seagull will eat them even seagulls don't eat anything i wonder what they'll make of this....they wouldn't touch the vegan pizza i gave them....
I bought these because being vegan I wanted a meat free alternative to the meat peperami and these did not disappoint I really enjoyed it and would recommend