Peperami Vegerami Sticks 3 X 20G

2.7(3)Write a review
£ 1.50
£2.50/100g

Product Description

  • Meat-free sausages based on wheat, cooked and pasteurised, in Peperami original flavour.
  • Check out Our Other Tasty Snacks!
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Peperami is a registered Trademark
  • 64 Kcal Per Stick
  • Source of Plant Protein
  • Meat Free
  • Great Taste
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 60G
Information

Ingredients

Water, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Protein 11, 3%, Egg White Powder, Humectant (Glycerol), Iodised Salt (Salt, Potassium Iodate), Potato Starch, Wheat Flour 1, 6%, Sugar, White Pepper, Thickener (Carrageenan), Pea Protein, Garlic, Pepper, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Yeast Extract, Flavours, Flavour Extracts, Colour (Iron Oxides and Hydroxides)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Wheat

Storage

Keep refrigerated < 5°C. Once opened, consume immediately. Not suitable for home freezing.Best before: see date on the edge seal

Number of uses

20g stick = 1 portion

Recycling info

Pack. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • Peperami Snacks,
  • LSI-Germany GmbH,
  • Eyber Str. 81,
  • D-91522 Ansbach.
  • 24 Old Queen Street,
  • London,

Return to

  • Questions / comments?
  • Please email to feedback@peperami.com or write to
Net Contents

3 x 20g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer stick**%* per stick**
Energy1339kJ 322kcal268kJ 64kcal3%
Fat23g4.6g7%
Of which saturates1.9g0.4g2%
Carbohydrate12g2.4g<1%
Of which sugars2.3g0.5g<1%
Protein17g3.4g7%
Salt2.7g0.5g9%
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000 kcal)---
**20g stick = 1 portion---
3 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Bland, nothing like the flavour of peperami. Would

2 stars

Bland, nothing like the flavour of peperami. Wouldn’t recommend

was really excited had high hopes which were quick

1 stars

was really excited had high hopes which were quickly dashed....horrible taste and texture...if it seems too good to be true it probably is as is proved yet again...oh well....see if the seagull will eat them even seagulls don't eat anything i wonder what they'll make of this....they wouldn't touch the vegan pizza i gave them....

I bought these because being vegan I wanted a meat

5 stars

I bought these because being vegan I wanted a meat free alternative to the meat peperami and these did not disappoint I really enjoyed it and would recommend

