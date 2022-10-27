We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Free From Carbonara Sauce 485G

Tesco Free From Carbonara Sauce 485G
£1.20
£0.25/100g

1/4 of a jar

Energy
492kJ
119kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
9.8g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.0g

low

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.6g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.82g

medium

14%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 407kJ / 98kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten, wheat, milk and egg free sauce with reformed smoked ham with added water.
  • A velvety coconut based sauce with spices and ham
  • Pack size: 485G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Rapeseed Oil, Reformed Smoked Ham with added Water (4%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Stabilisers (Pentasodium Triphosphate, Tetrapotassium Diphosphate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Sugar, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Modified Maize Starch, Sugar, Coconut Cream [Coconut, Water], Yeast Extract, Salt, Garlic Purée, Onion Powder, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Nutmeg, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), White Pepper, Flavouring, Colour (Paprika Extract).

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days. Store in a cool dry place. Shake jar before opening.

Produce of

Made using British Pork.

Preparation and Usage

  • Carbonara

    Cooking time: 5 minutes.

    You will need: 300g of dry Free From Pasta; 1 jar of Tesco Free From Carbonara Sauce.

    Method: Hob.

    1.  Empty contents of the jar into a saucepan.

    2. Heat gently for 4-5 minutes, stirring frequently.

    3. Cook the pasta as per the instructions on pack.

    To serve: Stir through the freshly cooked pasta and serve. 

Number of uses

Approx. 4 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

485g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a jar (121g)
Energy407kJ / 98kcal492kJ / 119kcal
Fat8.1g9.8g
Saturates0.8g1.0g
Carbohydrate5.0g6.1g
Sugars1.3g1.6g
Fibre0.5g0.6g
Protein1.0g1.2g
Salt0.68g0.82g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
4 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Not to my taste.

1 stars

It's taste and texture were very unpleasant to my palette.

Disappointed

2 stars

Pretty tasteless,added cream of chicken soup to give my carbonara some oomph.Sadley would not recommend

Nicest milk free sauce I have tasted so far.

5 stars

Nicest milk free sauce I have tasted so far.

Good quality and flavour.

5 stars

Good quality and flavour.

