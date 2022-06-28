Oppo Double Chocolate Brownie Ice Cream 475Ml

Choc-tastic
Very rich tasting chocolate ice cream with a generous amount of chocolate pieces mixed into it. Less calories than other ice creams but no compromise on the flavour. Love it!
There's definitely DOUBLE chocolate in this. Looks and tastes very premium. I would happily pay full price for this as it is decadent and luxurious. I ate the whole pot in one go :-)
Very chocolatey
This is delicious, with a full on chocolate flavour and lovely chewy bits of chocolate brownie throughout. I'm not sure how it's low calorie, but it tastes divine.
Mouth-Wateringly Good
A great chocolate taste that tastes natural as the product is low in sugar. Very rich and indulgent and the pieces of truffle were sizeable and added to my enjoyment of treating myself to a tub.
So good!
This is so rich and chocolatey. It really satisfies a late evening dessert craving yet contains relatively few calories.
Delicious smooth ice cream
Delicious and creamy ice cream. Really tastes of chocolate brownie. Only very few small pieces of brownie so nice and smooth.