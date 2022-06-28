We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Oppo Double Chocolate Brownie Ice Cream 475Ml

5(6)Write a review
Oppo Double Chocolate Brownie Ice Cream 475Ml
£ 4.50
£0.95/100ml
Clubcard Price

Product Description

  • Chocolate Ice Cream with Truffle Pieces (5%), with Sugars and Sweeteners.
  • Famous for flavour, no calories.
  • We hope you enjoy your #GoodTemptation
  • An intensely chocolatey Belgian milk chocolate ice cream, Oppo Brothers Double Chocolate Brownie is slow-churned with soft milk chocolate brownie pieces that melt in the mouth with every spoonful. Made with sustainably sourced Colombian Cacao Fino de Aroma, fresh milk and cream, and ingredients from natural sources. Double the chocolate, double the indulgence.
  • Oppo Brothers was founded to create feel good indulgence without compromising health or planet. They believe you should be able to eat well whilst minimising damaging the environment around you, or your health. They're on a mission to create the world's best ice cream that is famous for flavour, not calories.
  • PEFC/18-31-129 - PEFC Certified, This product is from sustainably managed forest, recycled and controlled sources, www.pefc.org
  • Famous for flavour, not calories
  • 90 Calories Per 100ml
  • Nutri-Score - A
  • Lower sugar
  • Source of protein
  • Award-winning ‘Great Taste' Producer
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Vegetarian Friendly
  • Pack size: 475ML
  • Lower sugar
  • Source of protein

Information

Ingredients

Whole Milk, Sweeteners: Erythritol, Maltitol, Steviol Glycosides from Stevia, Deionised Apple Juice Extract, Oligofructose, Dried Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass (3%), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Sugar, Skimmed-Milk Powder, Maltodextrin, Coconut Oil, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Condensed Milk, Emulsifier: Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soy Lecithin, Starch, Stabilisers: Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Cocoa Extract, Butteroil (Milk), Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Vanilla Extract

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Peanuts, Egg, Gluten and Nuts. For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen. Store below -18°C. Do not re-freeze once thawed.For Best Before See Base of Tub.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Oppo Brothers,
  • Food Exchange,
  • New Covent Garden Market,
  • London,
  • SW8 5EL,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • Oppo Brothers,
  • Food Exchange,
  • New Covent Garden Market,
  • London,
  • SW8 5EL,
  • United Kingdom.
  • www.oppobrothers.com

Net Contents

475ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100 ml
Energy642kJ377kJ
-153kcal90kcal
Fat6,7g3,9g
of which saturates4,7g2,8g
Carbohydrate20g12g
of which sugars12g7,0g
Fibre4,9g2,9g
Protein5,6g3,3g
Salt0,18g0,11g
View all Ice Cream Tubs

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

6 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Choc-tastic

5 stars

Very rich tasting chocolate ice cream with a generous amount of chocolate pieces mixed into it. Less calories than other ice creams but no compromise on the flavour. Love it!

There's definitely DOUBLE chocolate in this. Looks

5 stars

There's definitely DOUBLE chocolate in this. Looks and tastes very premium. I would happily pay full price for this as it is decadent and luxurious. I ate the whole pot in one go :-)

Very chocolatey

5 stars

This is delicious, with a full on chocolate flavour and lovely chewy bits of chocolate brownie throughout. I'm not sure how it's low calorie, but it tastes divine.

Mouth-Wateringly Good

5 stars

A great chocolate taste that tastes natural as the product is low in sugar. Very rich and indulgent and the pieces of truffle were sizeable and added to my enjoyment of treating myself to a tub.

So good!

5 stars

This is so rich and chocolatey. It really satisfies a late evening dessert craving yet contains relatively few calories.

Delicious smooth ice cream

5 stars

Delicious and creamy ice cream. Really tastes of chocolate brownie. Only very few small pieces of brownie so nice and smooth.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here