L'oreal Paris Wrinkle Expert Anti Wrinkle Intensive Spf20 Cream 50Ml

£5.00

L'OR/P WRINKLE XPRT A/W INT SPF20 CRM 50ML
Proven Results in 4 Weeks:- Skins looks smoother for 82% of women*.- Skin tonicity improved by 36%**.- Age spot visibility reduced by 30%***.- Skin looks more radiant for 76% of women*.*Self assessment, 51 subjects.**Instrumental test, 32 subjects.***Clinical test, 4 weeks, 40 women.With age, skin has evolving anti-wrinkle needs. L'Oréal Paris has created Wrinkle Expert, a range specifically formulated to address the anti-wrinkle needs of the skin at every age.Did you know that daily UV rays are responsible for 80% of ageing signs formation? After the age of 45, wrinkles and age spots become more visible, the skin starts to lose firmness. Wrinkle Expert Anti-Wrinkle Intensive Cream 45+ SPF 20 visibly corrects these ageing signs.1. Reduce the Appearance of WrinklesSkin is smoother, wrinkles appear reduced and fine lines are less visible.Skin looks younger.2. Improve FirmnessWeek after week, skin feels firmer and more elastic.3. Reduce the Appearance of Age SpotsWeek after week age spots appear reduced and less visible.Skin is protected from further appearance of sun induced dark spots.
Triple action cream reduces the appearance of wrinkles, leaving skin feeling firmer and more elastic. Formulated with Retino Peptides Anti-wrinkle Intensive Cream SPF 20 reduce the appearance of wrinkles, improve firmness, reduce the appearance of agespots.Goes well withAnti-wrinkle Intensive Cream Night
Pack size: 50ML

Ingredients

Aqua / Water, Glycerin, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Niacinamide, Propanediol, Dimethicone, Pentylene Glycol, Octocrylene, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Octyldodecanol, Phenylbenzimidazole Sulfonic Acid, Isopropyl Isostearate, Triethanolamine, Behenyl Alcohol, Ammonium Polyacryloyldimethyl Taurate, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Acetyl Tetrapeptide-9, Capryloyl Salicylic Acid, Trisodium Ethylenediamine Disuccinate, Panthenol, Retinyl Palmitate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Camellia Oleifera Seed Oil, Cetyl Alcohol, Boron Nitride, Alumina, Ammonium Acryloyldimethyltaurate/Steareth-25 Methacrylate Crosspolymer, Caprylyl Glycol, Carbomer, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetearyl Glucoside, Citric Acid, Disodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Myristic Acid, Palmitic Acid, PEG-100 Stearate, Stearic Acid, Tocopherol, Titanium Dioxide [Nano] / Titanium Dioxide, Dimethiconol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Citral, Citronellol, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum / Fragrance, FIL (Z283564/1)

Preparation and Usage

Apply every day in small circular motions to the face and neck after cleansing.Avoid eye area.

