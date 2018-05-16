New
Kellogg's Rice Krispies Squares Mint Chocolate Shake Flavour 4X34g
Per bar (34g)
- Energy
- 613kJ
-
- 146kcal
- 7%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1803kJ
Product Description
- Mint Flavour, Rice Cereal Bar with Milk Chocolate Chunks.
- RSPO - Certified, RSPO-1106186
- TM, ®, © 2022 KELLOGG Company.
- All rights reserved.
By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Purveyors of Cereals Kellogg Marketing and Sales Company (UK) Limited
- American Style
- Halal - HFA Approved
- Pack size: 136G
Information
Ingredients
Kellogg's Toasted Rice Cereal(28%)(Rice, Sugar, Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12), Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Fructose, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Certified Sustainable Palm) in varying proportions, Milk Chocolate Chunks(7%) (Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier {Soy Lecithin}, Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Invert Sugar Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whole Milk Powder, Milk Whey Powder, Humectant (Glycerol), Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Beef Gelatin, Cocoa Butter, Salt, Emulsifiers (E472e, Soy Lecithin), Antioxidant (Tocopherol Rich Extract), Flavouring, Natural Mint Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May contain Gluten from other Cereals. For allergens see ingredients highlighted in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Name and address
- UK
- Kellogg's,
- Orange Tower,
- MediaCityUK,
- Salford,
- Greater,
Return to
- Consumer Service
- www.kelloggs.com
- UK: 0800 626 066
- ROI: 1800 626 066
- UK
- Kellogg's,
- Orange Tower,
- MediaCityUK,
- Salford,
- Greater,
- Manchester,
- M50 2HF,
Net Contents
4 x 34g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/100g
|/34g
|%RI*
|Energy
|1803kJ
|613kJ
|-
|429kcal
|146kcal
|7%
|Fat
|14g
|4.8g
|7%
|of which
|8.3g
|2.8g
|14%
|Carbohydrate
|70g
|24g
|9%
|of which sugars
|37g
|13g
|14%
|Fibre
|1.5g
|0.5g
|Protein
|4.9g
|1.7g
|3%
|Salt
|0.56g
|0.19g
|3%
|saturates
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.