Kleine Zalze Shiraz Cabernet Sauvignon 750ml

A classic, multi-layered blend with redcurrant and dark plum flavours combined with notes of peppery spices, all balanced by subtle well-integrated oak.
Rooted firmly on a hillside, this majestic tree guards the valley where wine has been made for centuries. With this range, Kleine Zalze continues the tradition of producing wines of outstanding quality.
Wine has been made here since 1695. Today, this family-owned winery situated outside Stellenbosch in the heart of the Cape Winelands, continues the tradition of producing wines of outstanding quality.
Wine of Western Cape, South Africa
Suitable for vegans
Pack size: 750ML
Information
Allergy Information
Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
A classic, multi-layered blend with redcurrant and dark plum flavours combined with notes of peppery spices, all balanced by subtle well-integrated oak
Alcohol Units
10.9
ABV
14.5% vol
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Country
South Africa
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Sauvignon Blanc/Semillon
Vinification Details
Made using modern winemaking techniques to retain the fresh zesty flavours of Sauvignon Blanc and the grassy aromas of Semillon grapes.
Regional Information
Sauvignon Blanc and Semillon from Western Cape are grown in optimum conditions to provide the perfect grapes for winemaking.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.