Kleine Zalze Shiraz Cabernet Sauvignon 750Ml

Product Description

  • Kleine Zalze Shiraz Cabernet Sauvignon 750ml
  • A classic, multi-layered blend with redcurrant and dark plum flavours combined with notes of peppery spices, all balanced by subtle well-integrated oak.
  • Rooted firmly on a hillside, this majestic tree guards the valley where wine has been made for centuries. With this range, Kleine Zalze continues the tradition of producing wines of outstanding quality.
  • Wine has been made here since 1695. Today, this family-owned winery situated outside Stellenbosch in the heart of the Cape Winelands, continues the tradition of producing wines of outstanding quality.
  • Wine of Western Cape, South Africa
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • A classic, multi-layered blend with redcurrant and dark plum flavours combined with notes of peppery spices, all balanced by subtle well-integrated oak

Alcohol Units

10.9

ABV

14.5% vol

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

South Africa

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Produce of

Wine of South Africa

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Kleine Zalze,
  • R44,
  • Stellenbosch,
  • South Africa.

Importer address

  • Hatch Mansfield,
  • New Bank House,
  • 1 Brockenhurst Road,
  • Ascot,
  • Berkshire,
  • SL5 9DJ,

Net Contents

750ml

What a Beauty of a Red Wine

5 stars

This is such a great wine, full bodied with depth and intense flavours as well as being smooth and such good value as well

YES

5 stars

Recommended in the press as a great BBQ wine. Totally agree and at a sensible price. BBC or not !

