Aveeno Kids Conditioner 250Ml

Brilliant!
A AVEENO Customer
I use aveeno myself so know how good it is already as a brand. My 2 yr old has had terrible trouble with pulling hair causing it to be in bad condition. Since using this, it looks less damaged and is lovely and smooth. Can't recommend it enough!
lovely product
A AVEENO Customer
USE WITH THE SHAMPOO TO GIVE A SOFT FINISH LOVELY ON CURLY HAIR
Very gentle and smells lovely
A AVEENO Customer
My kids have mixed curly hair and sensitive skin. This conditioner made their hair soft and it was very gentle to their skin. Very pleased with it.
Conditioner
A AVEENO Customer
Great product ,my little lady loves it, hair are so soft
AVEENO CONDITION
A AVEENO Customer
I honestly look the texture of this conditioner it's very rich and creamy as well as easy to apply to the scalp. I would definitely recommend to to others as I was 100% satisfied
Two words: soft shiny hydrated hair
A AVEENO Customer
It was easy to detangle her curls and it made her hair so soft. No more tears using this conditioner.
Lovely
A AVEENO Customer
Lovely conditioner, makes my daughters hair lovely and soft and brings out her natural curls too.
We love the conditioner
A AVEENO Customer
Love it I love the smell of the conditioner my daughters hair is easy to manage after using it. I love that it's designed for kids. My daughter loved the bottle with the image on it.
Aveeno Kids
A AVEENO Customer
Conditioner is really silky on hair and my son has afro type hair