Aveeno Kids Conditioner 250Ml

£6.50
£26.00/litre

Product Description

  • Aveeno Kids Conditioner 250Ml
  • Designed to be gentle versus regular adult products
  • Proven to soothe scalp and nourish hair. For different hair types including straight and curly hair. Hydrates and detangles for healthy looking, shiny, easy to comb hair. Rinses easily.
  • Paediatrician & Dermatologist Tested
  • For Kids' Developing Hair
  • Sensitive skin & scalp
  • Soothing oat & shea butter
  • Hydrates & detangles, leaving different hair types easy to manage
  • Tear-free
  • Free from dyes
  • Oat is our superpower
  • High Quality Oats
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Avena Sativa (Oat) Kernel Extract, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetrimonium Chloride, Cetyl Esters, Isopropyl Alcohol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Polysorbate 60, Disodium Phosphate, Citric Acid, Sodium Phosphate, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Parfum, [PR-0003948]

Produce of

Made in Greece

Preparation and Usage

  • Gentle fragrance suitable for sensitive skin & scalp. Use with AVEENO® KiDS shampoo for triple benefits: softens, nourishes and helps manageability. Apply to clean hair, concentrating on the ends and areas prone to dryness. Leave for a minute and rinse thoroughly. Can be used daily.

Warnings

  • Keep out of reach of children.
  • For external use only.

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • UK Johnson & Johnson Ltd,
  • High Wycombe,
  • HP12 4EG.
  • IRL Johnson & Johnson (Ireland) Ltd,
  • Tallaght,
  • Dublin 24.

Return to

  • UK Johnson & Johnson Ltd,
  • High Wycombe,
  • HP12 4EG.
  • www.aveeno.co.uk
  • IRL Johnson & Johnson (Ireland) Ltd,
  • Tallaght,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Safety information

Keep out of reach of children. For external use only.

Brilliant!

5 stars

A AVEENO Customer

I use aveeno myself so know how good it is already as a brand. My 2 yr old has had terrible trouble with pulling hair causing it to be in bad condition. Since using this, it looks less damaged and is lovely and smooth. Can't recommend it enough!

lovely product

5 stars

A AVEENO Customer

USE WITH THE SHAMPOO TO GIVE A SOFT FINISH LOVELY ON CURLY HAIR

Very gentle and smells lovely

5 stars

A AVEENO Customer

My kids have mixed curly hair and sensitive skin. This conditioner made their hair soft and it was very gentle to their skin. Very pleased with it.

Conditioner

5 stars

A AVEENO Customer

Great product ,my little lady loves it, hair are so soft

AVEENO CONDITION

5 stars

A AVEENO Customer

I honestly look the texture of this conditioner it's very rich and creamy as well as easy to apply to the scalp. I would definitely recommend to to others as I was 100% satisfied

Two words: soft shiny hydrated hair

5 stars

A AVEENO Customer

It was easy to detangle her curls and it made her hair so soft. No more tears using this conditioner.

Lovely

4 stars

A AVEENO Customer

Lovely conditioner, makes my daughters hair lovely and soft and brings out her natural curls too.

AVEENO CONDITION

5 stars

A AVEENO Customer

I honestly look the texture of this conditioner it's very rich and creamy as well as easy to apply to the scalp. I would definitely recommend to to others as I was 100% satisfied

We love the conditioner

4 stars

A AVEENO Customer

Love it I love the smell of the conditioner my daughters hair is easy to manage after using it. I love that it's designed for kids. My daughter loved the bottle with the image on it.

Aveeno Kids

5 stars

A AVEENO Customer

Conditioner is really silky on hair and my son has afro type hair

