Burt's Bees 2 Pack 100% Natural Lip Balm Beeswax & Vanilla 8.5G
Product Description
- Burt's Bees 2 Pack 100% Natural Lip Balm Beeswax & Vanilla 8.5G
- This Burts Bees Lip Balm multipack includes two iconic, hydrating lip balms infused with natural flavours: Original Beeswax and Vanilla Bean. Each lip balm is 100% natural origin and enriched with responsibly sourced Beeswax and antioxidant-rich Vitamin E to deeply moisturise and condition lips, leaving them soft and smooth. The perfect lip balm set for dry lips!
- • Provides all-day moisture for dry lips
- • 100% natural origin formula, with conditioning Beeswax, antioxidant-rich Vitamin E, and a hint of Peppermint Oil to leave your lips with a refreshing tingle
- • Matte finish with a moisturising balm texture, it glides on smoothly leaving lips silky-soft
- Pack size: 8.5G
- With Vitamin E
Information
Ingredients
Beeswax Lip Balm: Cera Alba, Cocos Nucifera Oil, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Mentha Piperita Oil, Lanolin, Rosmarinus Officinalis Leaf Extract, Canola Oil (Huile De Colza), Glycine Soja Oil, Tocopherol, Limonene, Linalool, Eugenol, Vanilla Bean: Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Cocos Nucifera Oil, Cera Alba, Aroma*, Ricinus Communis Seed Oil, Lanolin, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Theobroma Cacao Seed Butter, Vanilla Tahitensis Fruit Extract, Vanilla Planifolia Fruit Extract, Ammonium Glycyrrhizate, Tocopherol, Glycine Soja Oil, Rosmarinusofficinalis Leaf Extract, Canola Oil, *Natural Flavor
Produce of
Made in USA
Distributor address
- Burt's Bees, Inc.,
- Durham,
- NC 27701,
- US.
- Burt's Bees Canada,
- Brampton,
Return to
- CBEE (Europe) Ltd.,
- Richmond,
- TW9 1SE,
- UK.
- BurtsBees.com/Values
Net Contents
2 x 4.25g
