Vegetarian Butcher Happy Go Clucky Soy Burger 180G

A well balanced recipe.
A well balanced recipe that delivered more flavour than our grand-daughter’s current veggie choice of nuggets. Would buy again and beats a chicken burger any day, particular in the ethics department.
Plant structure (50%) [water, SOY protein, WHEAT gluten, potato starch], WHEAT flour, water, vegetable oils (rapeseed, sunflower), fibres (bamboo, psyllium husk, OAT), tapioca starch, WHEAT starch, thickener (methyl cellulose), salt, natural flavourings, WHEAT gluten, yeast extract, acidity regulator (potassium acetate), dextrose, raising agents (diphosphates, sodium carbonate), spirit vinegar, sugar, yeast, acid (citric acid), spices, spice extracts (contains CELERY), lovage, yeast extract, herb extracts, iron (ferric pyrophosphate), vitamin B12. May contain: mustard, sesame seeds and other cereals containing gluten
Keep frozen. After defrosting, store in the fridge and use within 2 days. Do not refreeze the product once thawed.
Netherlands
180g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Unprepared
|Per Serving Unprepared
|%* per portion**
|Energy (kJ)
|1005 g
|904 g
|11%
|Energy (kcal)
|242 g
|218 g
|0%
|Fat (g)
|16 g
|14 g
|20%
|of which saturates (g)
|1.1 g
|1 g
|5%
|Carbohydrate (g)
|13 g
|12 g
|5%
|of which sugars (g)
|1.3 g
|1.2 g
|1%
|Fibre (g)
|6 g
|5.4 g
|0%
|Protein (g)
|8.8 g
|7.9 g
|16%
|Salt (g)
|1.2 g
|1.1 g
|18%
|Vitamin B12 (µg)
|0.8 g
|0.72 g
|29%
|Iron (mg)
|2.3 g
|2.1 g
|15%
|1 portion = GRM. (Pack contains 2 portions)
|-
|-
|-
