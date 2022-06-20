We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Vegetarian Butcher Happy Go Clucky Soy Burger 180G

4(1)Write a review
image 1 of Vegetarian Butcher Happy Go Clucky Soy Burger 180G
£2.75
£15.28/kg

Product Description

  • Soy-based breaded burger fortified with vitamin B12 and iron
  • A little birdie told us that the vegan Happy Go Clucky burger from The Vegetarian Butcher has the whole package: it’s tender on the inside and oh so crispy on the outside. Tantalise your taste buds with this breaded burger, which is a win-win for the chickens and chicken lovers. An irresistable hensation to enjoy in a sandwich, a salad or wrap, it's s-peck-tacular.
  • Our breaded vegan burger is edible proof that meat no longer has to come from animals. No more chickening out on your next burger meal, simply enjoy tasty and delicious vegan meat. Made from soy, high in plant based protein and fibre, a source of vitamin B12 & iron, our breaded vegan chicken burgers bring a taste sensation in every bite. You can be guaranteed a tender patty of juicy plant based meat with a crispy coating, tasting as good as animal chicken. Pair this burger with fresh lettuce, pickles, tomatoes and your favourite sauce, and the only thing left for you to do is sink your teeth into vegan chicken burger heaven.
  • The Vegetarian Butcher was founded by Jaap Korteweg, a 9th generation farmer and meat lover. Having chosen the vegetarian way of life, his goal was to produce delicious vegetarian meat that tastes even better than the original. His ambition is to give meat lovers the same lip-smacking experience they get from animal meat so that they are not missing out when switching to vegetarian or vegan meat. That's why The Vegetarian Butcher offers a wide range of vegetarian or vegan meat alternatives that compete with animal meat with respect to taste and texture. At the end of the day, we want to provide you with the delicious experience of indulging to your heart’s content with vegan meat while sacrificing absolutely nothing.
  • The Vegetarian Butcher Happy Go Clucky Burger was grown entirely in a field while actual chickens were clucking away to glory – vegan and oh so tasty
  • Our breaded vegan chicken burger is as versatile as the original, so you can enjoy this delicious burger in a bun with fried onions and lettuce, maybe some pickles and all the right sauces
  • Made from soy, this breaded vegan burger is high in plant based protein and fibre, and also a source of vitamin B12 and iron
  • Delivering soft, juicy vegan meat within a crispy breaded coating, you can be sure this vegan burger patty will have you coming back for more
  • Get spoiled for choice with our vegetarian and vegan meat ranging from nuggets and meatballs to burgers, sausages and more – surely a vegan meat lover’s paradise
  • Bake for 12 minutes in a pre-heated oven at 180ºC or grill on both sides for 5-6 minutes under a medium grill and enjoy your crispy, breaded vegan burgers while hot
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Ingredients

Plant structure (50%) [water, SOY protein, WHEAT gluten, potato starch], WHEAT flour, water, vegetable oils (rapeseed, sunflower), fibres (bamboo, psyllium husk, OAT), tapioca starch, WHEAT starch, thickener (methyl cellulose), salt, natural flavourings, WHEAT gluten, yeast extract, acidity regulator (potassium acetate), dextrose, raising agents (diphosphates, sodium carbonate), spirit vinegar, sugar, yeast, acid (citric acid), spices, spice extracts (contains CELERY), lovage, yeast extract, herb extracts, iron (ferric pyrophosphate), vitamin B12. May contain: mustard, sesame seeds and other cereals containing gluten

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in CAPITALS

Storage

Keep frozen. After defrosting, store in the fridge and use within 2 days. Do not refreeze the product once thawed.

Produce of

Netherlands

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)1005 g904 g11%
Energy (kcal)242 g218 g0%
Fat (g)16 g14 g20%
of which saturates (g)1.1 g1 g5%
Carbohydrate (g)13 g12 g5%
of which sugars (g)1.3 g1.2 g1%
Fibre (g)6 g5.4 g0%
Protein (g)8.8 g7.9 g16%
Salt (g)1.2 g1.1 g18%
Vitamin B12 (µg)0.8 g0.72 g29%
Iron (mg)2.3 g2.1 g15%
1 portion = GRM. (Pack contains 2 portions)---
1 Review

Average of 4 stars

A well balanced recipe.

4 stars

A well balanced recipe that delivered more flavour than our grand-daughter’s current veggie choice of nuggets. Would buy again and beats a chicken burger any day, particular in the ethics department.

