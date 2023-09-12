L'Oreal Paris Elvive Dream Lengths Conditioner 200Ml

Fulfill Your Long Hair Goals: Dream Lengths Detangling Conditioner works in affinity with the hair fibre from root to tip for stronger, healthier looking hair. Don't let tangles win! Achieve your long hair goals with our long hair routine. Start with our Dream Lengths Shampoo followed by our Dream Lengths Conditioner, No Haircut Cream, Saviour Hair Mask and Frizz Killer Serum. Caring Formula: enriched with a cocktail of vegetal keratin, hair vitamins and castor oil in a formula that nourishes long, damaged hair. Suitable For Long, Damaged Hair: Ideal for long, damaged hair types. It detangles hair and helps strengthen lengths to prevent hair breakage*, whilst nourishing with hair vitamins to keep long hair looking shiny. Dreaming of beautiful long hair, but struggling to achieve your dream lengths? Follow our secret to fulfil your long hair goals. Our Detangling Conditioner works in affinity with the hair fibre from root to tip for stronger, healthier looking lengths. Don't let tangles win! Our formula is enriched with a cocktail of Hair Vitamins: - Vegetal Keratin - Hair Vitamins - Castor Oil It detangles hair and helps strengthen lengths to prevent hair breakage*, whilst nourishing to keep long hair looking shiny. *Instrumental test after application of Dream Lengths Shampoo and Conditioner

Our Detangling Conditioner works in affinity with the hair fibre from root to tip for stronger, healthier looking lengths. Don't let tangles win! Our formula is enriched with a cocktail of Hair Vitamins: - Vegetal Keratin - Hair Vitamins - Castor Oil It detangles hair and helps strengthen lengths to prevent hair breakage*, whilst nourishing to keep long hair looking shiny. *Instrumental test after application of Dream Lengths Shampoo and Conditioner Goes well with Dream Lengths Shampoo, mask, no haircut cream and Wonder Water.

Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Aqua / Water / Eau, Cetearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetyl Esters, Niacinamide, Ricinus Communis Seed Oil / Castor Seed Oil, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Hydroxycitronellal, Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Hydroxypropyltrimonium Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Phenoxyethanol, Trideceth-6, Chlorhexidine Digluconate, Limonene, Panthenol, Benzyl Salicylate, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Amodimethicone, Isopropyl Alcohol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Geraniol, Citric Acid, Potassium Hydroxide, Cetrimonium Chloride, Citronellol, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Parfum / Fragrance

Net Contents

200ml

Preparation and Usage