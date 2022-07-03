Philadelphia Original Soft Cheese 280G

The best cream cheese ever.
Lovely creamy texture. Great taste. I love it on a sandwich with a slice of smoked salmon.
Love this, very tasty and you can add thing to it.
Shinkflation at it's worst
Cheeky you-know-whats! This used to be 340g - now 280g for the same price!
'Family size' is too big
Not a review but a complaint that yet again a smaller packet is 'removed from our range' and only a large one is available. You ignore single-person households.
Versatile product
This is a very delicious Versatile product can be used as a spread or in yummy recipes
Need the Same Products as America!
Great but needs to be sold in foil blocks (like butter), like we have in the USA, as it's more convenient for cutting and putting in recipes, like cream cheese icing. Also would be nice to see the variety of flavours we have in the USA, like strawberry. Britain needs to know how lovely sweet-flavoured soft cheese can be, not just savoury!
Tasty and consistent
Philadelphia original soft cheese never fails to be an excellent filling for a jacket potato. I'd forgotten how good it tastes. Bought as part of a promotion and will buy again.
Tasty Spread
Very nice on toast or a bagel. Bought as part of a promotion.
Best cream cheese
My go to brand for cream cheese. I have tried others but much prefer the creamy texture and flavour of this brand. I bought as part of a promotion.
Nice on crackers
like the philadelphia brand and like this. can use in many ways