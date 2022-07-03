We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Philadelphia Original Soft Cheese 280G

Each 30 g serving contains

Energy
280kJ
68kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
6.2g

-

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.1g

-

21%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.3g

-

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.23g

-

4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 933 kJ

Product Description

  • Full fat soft cheese.
  • For delicious recipe ideas or any other comments, visit: www.philadelphia.co.uk
  • No Preservatives
  • Fresh and creamy taste
  • Made with Simply Good Ingredients Milk, Cream, Pinch of Salt
  • Made with pasteurised milk
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 280G

Information

Ingredients

Full Fat Soft Cheese, Salt, Stabiliser (Locust Bean Gum), Acid (Citric Acid)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated. To enjoy this product at its best, consume within 1 week of opening.

Number of uses

1 portion = 30 g. Contains 9-10 portions

Recycling info

Foil. Recyclable Lid. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • Write to us at:
  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Consumer Response,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • UK Careline: 0808 1000 678
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.philadelphia.ie

Net Contents

280g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g30 g
Energy933 kJ280 kJ
-226 kcal68 kcal
Fat21 g6.2 g
of which Saturates14 g4.1 g
Carbohydrate4.3 g1.3 g
of which Sugars4.3 g1.3 g
Fibre0.2 g<0.1 g
Protein5.4 g1.6 g
Salt0.75 g0.23 g
51 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

The best cream cheese ever.

5 stars

Lovely creamy texture. Great taste. I love it on a sandwich with a slice of smoked salmon.

Love this, very tasty and you can add thing to it.

5 stars

Love this, very tasty and you can add thing to it.

Shinkflation at it's worst

1 stars

Cheeky you-know-whats! This used to be 340g - now 280g for the same price!

'Family size' is too big

2 stars

Not a review but a complaint that yet again a smaller packet is 'removed from our range' and only a large one is available. You ignore single-person households.

Versatile product

5 stars

This is a very delicious Versatile product can be used as a spread or in yummy recipes

Need the Same Products as America!

5 stars

Great but needs to be sold in foil blocks (like butter), like we have in the USA, as it's more convenient for cutting and putting in recipes, like cream cheese icing. Also would be nice to see the variety of flavours we have in the USA, like strawberry. Britain needs to know how lovely sweet-flavoured soft cheese can be, not just savoury!

Tasty and consistent

5 stars

Philadelphia original soft cheese never fails to be an excellent filling for a jacket potato. I'd forgotten how good it tastes. Bought as part of a promotion and will buy again.

Tasty Spread

5 stars

Very nice on toast or a bagel. Bought as part of a promotion.

Best cream cheese

5 stars

My go to brand for cream cheese. I have tried others but much prefer the creamy texture and flavour of this brand. I bought as part of a promotion.

Nice on crackers

4 stars

like the philadelphia brand and like this. can use in many ways

