Reese's Pieces Peanut Butter Candy 90G

Unpleasant aftertaste
Review from REESE'S
They have a nice crunch to them however I found them to be quite small so there is hardly any peanut butter flavour. They also have a weird texture that leaves a coating in your mouth and an unpleasant aftertaste. I love peanut butter so I was expecting these Reese's pieces to be good but I was very disappointed.
Crispy coating
Review from REESE'S
I absolutely love Reese's products! The crispy coating of Reese's pieces is lovely, however I was slightly disappointed with the lack of taste of peanut butter inside them. I don't know if it is because they are small and the coating takes away the flavour of them.
Reese's Pieces - meh
Review from REESE'S
Reese's Pieces - meh. for me personally too much shell to peanut butter, maybe a bigger version would be better. I do like Reese's in general though, just not keen on these Reese's Pieces. will still buy other Reese's occasionally
Prefer the cups
Review from REESE'S
We are big fans of the reeses peanut butter cups in our house but find the reeses pieces a bit disappointing. I realise they are just peanut butter in a shell instead of peanut butter with chocolate, but if anything we found them more sickly than the cups! Couldn't eat many in one go, probably wouldn't get again.
Love these sweets !!
Review from REESE'S
All Reese's sweets are great. I always bring loads back when I am in America so its brilliant that they are available in the UK. The peanut butter centre is so nice and the candy shell gives a lovely crunch ! Would definitely recommend these sweets.
Great treat
Review from REESE'S
First time ive tried these and I have to say I loved them, they are a great little snack and very tasty, good to sit with whilst watching TV or to pop in your bag to have a treat at work, I will definitely be purchasing these again.
Delicious
Review from REESE'S
I am a huge fan of the reese brand and live peanut butter. These small pieces have a hard shell which adds a little crunch to the sweet. They're not overly sweet or salty but taste absolutely delicious
A bit disappointing
Review from REESE'S
I was exciting about trying the product, it is nice, but not as nice As I thought it could ve. I preferred their other products. I thought they would be like the M&Ms ones but not as good. Still a nice snack though.
mmmmmmm delicious
Review from REESE'S
lovely little nibbles of choclate peanut goodness, absolutely delicious. So moreish once you have one you seem to have a snackccident and end up finishing the packet in one go. would definitely recommend these to people.
Very tasty
Review from REESE'S
Review by my son Abdul Reece's pieces were filled with flavour of chocolate. They were very well designed with superb quality and quantity. Even the packaging was good for the environment less materials but more pieces. One of my favourite parts of the chocolate was the crunch, it was soft on the inside but crunchy on the outside Overall I give it a 10/10