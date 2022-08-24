We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Walkers Baked Sea Salt 6 X 22G

4.9(7)Write a review
image 1 of Walkers Baked Sea Salt 6 X 22G
£1.75
£1.33/100g

Each inner pack contains:

Energy
405kJ
96kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
2.8g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.2g

medium

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.19g

medium

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1841kJ

Product Description

  • 6 x Sea Salt Flavour Baked Potato Snack
  • To find out more about how we care for our spuds and our planet, visit www.walkers.co.uk/sustainability
  • - Delicious Baked Walkers crisps lightly seasoned with sea salt
  • - Baked for extra crispy crunchiness
  • - Walkers Oven Baked contain 50% less fat than regular potato crisps
  • - Enjoy on-the-go or packed into a lunchbox
  • - Each multipack contains 6 individual packs
  • Great tasting Walkers crisps, big on flavour with 50% less fat**
  • Made with our finest quality ingredients, this range is Baked and never fried with all the great flavour you love from Walkers and 50% Less Fat**.
  • Perfect to bring a tasty crunch to your lunch.
  • At Walkers we have brought moments of delicious crunchiness & smiles to everyone in Britain since 1948.
  • So, when life gives you potatoes... bake crisps
  • H. Walker
  • ** than regular potato crisps
  • WALKERS, and the WALKERS Logo, are registered trademarks ©2022.
  • Big on flavour
  • 96Kcal 402kJ
  • This range is baked, never fried
  • 100% Quality ingredients
  • Fresh taste guaranteed
  • No added MSG, artificial colours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 132G

Information

Ingredients

Potato Flakes, Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Sea Salt Seasoning [Sea Salt, Salt, Flavourings], Sunflower Oil, Colour (Annatto Norbixin)

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Milk, Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Soya, Celery, Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Number of uses

Each inner pack contains 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO BOX 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,

Return to

  • At Walkers, we relentlessly pursue the best, freshest, tastiest, crunchiest crisps. But if we didn't nail it this time, please contact us here:
  • www.walkers.co.uk
  • UK 0800 274777
  • ROI 1800 509408
  • Weekdays 9am-5pm
  • Or
  • Consumer Care
  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO BOX 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.

Net Contents

6 x 22g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 22g(%*) Pack
Energy1841kJ405kJ(5%*)
-438kcal96kcal(5%*)
Fat13g2.8g(4%*)
of which Saturates1.4g0.3g(2%*)
Carbohydrate73g16g
of which Sugars5.4g1.2g(1%*)
Fibre6.3g1.4g
Protein5.9g1.3g
Salt0.85g0.19g(3%*)
Each inner pack contains 1 serving--
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
View all Multipack Crisps & Snacks

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

7 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

The best cr is in the market.

5 stars

Quality exceptional but stock availability is your problem.

My one & only crisps 😋

5 stars

Walkers Plain baked and now the sea salt plain version the only ones I buy and get quite cross when they are out of stock 😋

Sea Salt makes them even better

5 stars

I liked the original baked crisps and the sea salt makes them even better.

Very good flavour also pricewise7

4 stars

Very good quality, used for snacking

My favourite crisp

5 stars

Really nice, good crunch and flavour with much less fat.

Great tasting and healthy too.

5 stars

I’ve been enjoying walkers baked crisps for many years now and just love them. I love the crunch and great flavors. Also with 50% less fat they’re better for you too..

Great product ,I cannot eat fatty foods as they ma

5 stars

Great product ,I cannot eat fatty foods as they make me ill ,and with 50 /00 less fat than ordinary crisps ,they are the best

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here