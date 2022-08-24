Walkers Baked Sea Salt 6 X 22G

The best cr is in the market.
Quality exceptional but stock availability is your problem.
My one & only crisps 😋
Walkers Plain baked and now the sea salt plain version the only ones I buy and get quite cross when they are out of stock 😋
Sea Salt makes them even better
I liked the original baked crisps and the sea salt makes them even better.
Very good flavour also pricewise7
Very good quality, used for snacking
My favourite crisp
Really nice, good crunch and flavour with much less fat.
Great tasting and healthy too.
I’ve been enjoying walkers baked crisps for many years now and just love them. I love the crunch and great flavors. Also with 50% less fat they’re better for you too..
Great product ,I cannot eat fatty foods as they make me ill ,and with 50 /00 less fat than ordinary crisps ,they are the best