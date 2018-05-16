Tesco Finest '00' Grade Pasta & Pizza Flour 1Kg

Per 100g
Product Description
- Wheat flour with added durum wheat semolina.
- Make the perfect pasta at home with this specially created super fine wheat flour. The double 00 is a supremely fine blended white flour milled from just the centre of the grain. We mix it with authentic durum wheat for a typically buttery colour and to help make the most delicious pasta. To get the best flour, you need the best wheat and our millers having been doing it for nearly 200 years.
- Expertly milled Super Fine Source of Protein For smooth & stretchy dough Ideal for Pasta & Pizza bases.
- Pack size: 1KG
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Durum Wheat Semolina, Wheat Gluten.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
10 Servings
Recycling info
Bag. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
1kg e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1495kJ / 353kcal
|null / null
|Fat
|1.8g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|70.1g
|Sugars
|1.1g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|Protein
|12.8g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
