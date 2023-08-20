L’Oreal Paris Age Perfect Golden Age Rosy Oil Serum 30Ml

L'Or Paris A/Prf Golden Age Rosy Oil Serum 30ml

Introducing the New L'Oreal Paris Rosie Oil Serum formulated with Peony Native Cells. Formulated to visibly boosts skins radiance, and tined with a rosy colour to visibly brighten complexion with a rosy radiance. This luxurious formulation has the efficacy of a serum whilst nourishing skin, to revitalise the appearance of mature skin. The Oil-serum technology is specifically formulated for a mature skin type, with an ultra-rich and comforting texture. Skin appears nourishes, firmer and had a rosy radiance.

Goes well with Night, SPF & EYE

Boosts Skin Radiance & Brightens Complexion Oil-serum technology specifically designed for mature skin types Formulated with Peony Native Cel Visibly improve radiance, firmness and rosy radiance of skin Skin appears nourished

Pack size: 30ML

Ingredients

Aqua / Water, Glycerin, Alcohol Denat., Hydroxyethylpiperazine Ethane Sulfonic Acid, Butylene Glycol, Dipropylene Glycol, Niacinamide, Lactobacillus/Soybean Ferment Extract, Paeonia Suffruticosa Callus Extract, Adenosine, Calcium PCA, Capryloyl Salicylic Acid, Citric Acid, Palmitoyl Tetrapeptide-7, Palmitoyl Tripeptide-1, Trisodium Ethylenediamine Disuccinate, Camellia Japonica Seed Oil, Rosa Canina Seed Oil, Caprylyl Glycol, Carbomer, Methyl Gluceth-20, PEG-8, Pentylene Glycol, Polysorbate 20, PPG-6-Decyltetradeceth-30, Propanediol, Sodium Lactate, Tocopherol, Xanthan Gum, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool, CI 14700 / Red 4, CI 19140 / Yellow 5, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. Z294489/1)

Net Contents

30ml

