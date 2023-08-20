We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of L’Oreal Paris Age Perfect Golden Age Rosy Oil Serum 30Ml
image 1 of L’Oreal Paris Age Perfect Golden Age Rosy Oil Serum 30Mlimage 2 of L’Oreal Paris Age Perfect Golden Age Rosy Oil Serum 30Mlimage 3 of L’Oreal Paris Age Perfect Golden Age Rosy Oil Serum 30Mlimage 4 of L’Oreal Paris Age Perfect Golden Age Rosy Oil Serum 30Ml

L’Oreal Paris Age Perfect Golden Age Rosy Oil Serum 30Ml

4.6(223)
Write a review

£16.00

£53.33/100ml

L'Or Paris A/Prf Golden Age Rosy Oil Serum 30ml
Introducing the New L'Oreal Paris Rosie Oil Serum formulated with Peony Native Cells. Formulated to visibly boosts skins radiance, and tined with a rosy colour to visibly brighten complexion with a rosy radiance. This luxurious formulation has the efficacy of a serum whilst nourishing skin, to revitalise the appearance of mature skin. The Oil-serum technology is specifically formulated for a mature skin type, with an ultra-rich and comforting texture. Skin appears nourishes, firmer and had a rosy radiance.
Goes well withNight, SPF & EYE
Boosts Skin Radiance & Brightens ComplexionOil-serum technology specifically designed for mature skin typesFormulated with Peony Native CelVisibly improve radiance, firmness and rosy radiance of skinSkin appears nourished
Pack size: 30ML

Ingredients

Aqua / Water, Glycerin, Alcohol Denat., Hydroxyethylpiperazine Ethane Sulfonic Acid, Butylene Glycol, Dipropylene Glycol, Niacinamide, Lactobacillus/Soybean Ferment Extract, Paeonia Suffruticosa Callus Extract, Adenosine, Calcium PCA, Capryloyl Salicylic Acid, Citric Acid, Palmitoyl Tetrapeptide-7, Palmitoyl Tripeptide-1, Trisodium Ethylenediamine Disuccinate, Camellia Japonica Seed Oil, Rosa Canina Seed Oil, Caprylyl Glycol, Carbomer, Methyl Gluceth-20, PEG-8, Pentylene Glycol, Polysorbate 20, PPG-6-Decyltetradeceth-30, Propanediol, Sodium Lactate, Tocopherol, Xanthan Gum, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool, CI 14700 / Red 4, CI 19140 / Yellow 5, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. Z294489/1)

Net Contents

30ml

Preparation and Usage

Apply on clean dry skin every morning and night before your daily care. Apply on face and neck

View all Face Cream & Moisturiser

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here