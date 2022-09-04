We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
John Frieda Volumising Shampoo Bar Blue Lotus Flower 75G

John Frieda Volumising Shampoo Bar Blue Lotus Flower 75G

4.5(104)
Write a review

£9.00

£12.00/100g

Vegan

J/F Volum S/poo Bar Blue Lotus Flower 75g
All of the volume, none of the plastic. John Frieda's uplifting shampoo bar, infused with Blue Lotus flower, gently lathers as it cleanses your hair adding touchable, natural volume.The concentrated formula is a gentle, effective cleanser, and also gentle on the planet with plastic-free packaging and biodegradable formulas.
FSC - FSC® Recycled, Made from recycled material, FSC® C000000, www.fsc.orgJohn Frieda®
- Safe for colour-treated hair- SlS/SLES Sulfate-free- Vegan-friendly
Pack size: 75G

Ingredients

Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil, Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate, Aqua, Polyglyceryl-4 Laurate, Glycerin, Parfum, Polyquaternium-7, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Propylene Glycol, VP/VA Copolymer, Nymphaea Caerulea Flower Extract, EDTA, Sodium Benzoate, Citronellol, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

Made in the UK

Net Contents

75g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions: Wet shampoo bar and rub between hands to create a lather. Gently massage into wet hair and rinse well. Follow with a John Frieda Conditioner for best results.

View all Shampoo Bar

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here