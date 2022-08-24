We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Fibre One Strawberry Cheesecake Bar 4X25g

4.5(2)Write a review
Fibre One Strawberry Cheesecake Bar 4X25g
£2.50
£25.00/kg

1 x bar (25g)

Energy
371kJ
89kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
3.4g

-

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.1g

-

11%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.0g

-

7%of the reference intake
Salt
0.25g

-

4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1485kJ

Product Description

  • High in fibre layered cake bar with a cheesecake flavour cake base, a strawberry flavour filling (25%), a cream cheese flavour coating (13%) and sprinkled with a crunchy biscuit flavour sugar pieces (3%).
  • - 4 individually wrapped cake bars. Deliciously satisfying. Irresistible great taste, WOW!.
  • - All for 90 calories. Guilt-free indulgence.
  • - A soft cake with a smooth strawberry flavoured filling, all covered in a cream cheese flavoured coating.
  • - High in fibre
  • - Suitable for vegetarians
  • Why not try our Red Velvet Cake bars
  • Need a Sweet Fix? Try our other guilt free treats Fibre One 90 Calorie 4 Triple Choc Cake Bars
  • ©General Mills
  • Irresistible taste
  • 90 Calorie
  • High in fibre
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 100G
  • High in Fibre

Information

Ingredients

Chicory Root Extract, Wheat Flour, Vegetable Fats and Oils (Palm, Sunflower, Shea), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Wheat Fibre, Fructose, Skimmed Milk Powder, Quark Cheese Powder (Milk) (1.7%), Water, Lactose (Milk), Maltodextrin, Corn Starch, Egg White Powder, Whey Solids (Milk), Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Flavourings, Butterfat (Milk), Emulsifiers (Soy Lecithin, Sunflower Lecithin, Sorbitan Tristearate, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Colouring Foods (Carrot and Blackcurrant Concentrate, Safflower and Lemon Concentrate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Thickeners (Locust Bean Gum, Xanthan Gum, Gum Arabic), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Glazing Agent (Shellac), Colour (Paprika Extract), Antioxidant (Tocopherol-Rich Extract)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Tree Nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Preparation and Usage

  • When increasing fibre intake do so gradually and remember to drink plenty of water

Number of uses

Contains 4 portions

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • General Mills International Sàrl,
  • Switzerland.
  • General Mills UK,
  • PO Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,

Return to

  • The Fibre One™ Promise:
  • We promise delicious taste, higher fibre ** and convenience. Your comments and questions are welcome.
  • Careline: 0800 0304 753 (UK)
  • 1800 535 115 (ROI)
  • www.fibreone.co.uk
  • General Mills UK,
  • PO Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1YT,
  • UK.

Net Contents

4 x 25g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1 x bar (25g)%* (25g)
Energy1485kJ371kJ4%356kcal
Fat13.6g3.4g5%
of which saturates8.4g2.1g11%
Carbohydrate44.0g11.0g4%
of which sugars24.1g6.0g7%
Fibre23.7g5.9g-
Protein4.0g1.0g2%
Salt0.98g0.25g4%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)---
Contains 4 portions---
View all Cereal Bars & On the Go Snack Bars

2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

So tasty

5 stars

My favourite ones!

Nice with a coffee

4 stars

Quite nice, not really a cheesecake taste or texture more like a jammy Victoria sponge. Hence not 5 stars. But I’d have them again. Nice with a coffee.

