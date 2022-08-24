Fibre One Strawberry Cheesecake Bar 4X25g

So tasty
My favourite ones!
Nice with a coffee
Quite nice, not really a cheesecake taste or texture more like a jammy Victoria sponge. Hence not 5 stars. But I’d have them again. Nice with a coffee.
Chicory Root Extract, Wheat Flour, Vegetable Fats and Oils (Palm, Sunflower, Shea), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Wheat Fibre, Fructose, Skimmed Milk Powder, Quark Cheese Powder (Milk) (1.7%), Water, Lactose (Milk), Maltodextrin, Corn Starch, Egg White Powder, Whey Solids (Milk), Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Flavourings, Butterfat (Milk), Emulsifiers (Soy Lecithin, Sunflower Lecithin, Sorbitan Tristearate, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Colouring Foods (Carrot and Blackcurrant Concentrate, Safflower and Lemon Concentrate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Thickeners (Locust Bean Gum, Xanthan Gum, Gum Arabic), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Glazing Agent (Shellac), Colour (Paprika Extract), Antioxidant (Tocopherol-Rich Extract)
Store in a cool, dry place
Contains 4 portions
Box. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
4 x 25g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1 x bar (25g)
|%* (25g)
|Energy
|1485kJ
|371kJ
|4%
|356kcal
|Fat
|13.6g
|3.4g
|5%
|of which saturates
|8.4g
|2.1g
|11%
|Carbohydrate
|44.0g
|11.0g
|4%
|of which sugars
|24.1g
|6.0g
|7%
|Fibre
|23.7g
|5.9g
|Protein
|4.0g
|1.0g
|2%
|Salt
|0.98g
|0.25g
|4%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
